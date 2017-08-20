Please select your home edition
Edition
Kiwi Yachting - Lewmar

America's Cup - Luna Rossa launches two-boat TP52 program

by Luna Rossa Challenge today at 8:28 am
Luna Rossa will start the TP52 program from its base in Cagliari Alessandro Cani
Challenger of Record for the America's Cup, Luna Rossa Challenge (ITA) has made the first sailing moves in its bid to win the America's Cup.

With the 36th America’s Cup, scheduled to take place in New Zealand in 2021, Luna Rossa Challenge will commence its preparation in the waters of Cagliari (Sardinia – Italy) with a TP 52 Class yacht. The yacht is a permitted surrogate boat in the Protocol governing the 36th America's Cup, and the TP52 is one of the most performing and challenging racing classes/ The team will participate in the 2018 TP 52 Super Series.

The program for this project will be developed in two phases: a preliminary training – from February to May 2018 – on a provisional TP 52, while the final yacht is under construction at the Persico boatyard in Bergamo (Italy).

During this period about thirty of the best young Italian sailors will be involved in the training in order to develop a new generation of top level racing sailors and expand the Luna Rossa sailing team.

During the second phase - which will start in May 2018, after the launch of the new boat – the team will continue its preparation in the waters of the Adriatic Sea, with the fine-tuning of the new TP 52. The final training of the racing crew will also take place in the Adriatic Sea, where the first races of the TP 52 Super Series will be held, with Francesco Bruni at the helm.

For more on Luna Rossa Challenge click here
Jeanneau AUS SO440 - 660x82Marina Exchange 660x82 1Nebo 660x82 3

Related Articles

America's Cup - State of the Cup debate - differing views on the AC75
Replay of Wednesday morning (NZT)'s session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell Replay of Wednesday (NZT) this morning's 90 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz Both have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing. This time they argue merits of the AC75 announced the day before.
Posted on 23 Nov America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ pushes back on surprise bases deal
Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting. An olive branch offered by Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, Sir Stephen Tindall midway through an afternoon meeting of the Auckland Council triggered the end of the team's preferred option for the hosting of the 36th America's Cup. A deal brokered by Mayor Phil Goff carried the day. Later Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting.
Posted on 23 Nov America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi explains the foiling AC75 - Part 1
Emirates Team NZ design team leader, Dan Bernasconi, is confident that the AC75 foiling concept will work in practice. Despite admitting that the foiling AC75 monohull is a first for the sailing world, Emirates Team New Zealand design team leader, Dan Bernasconi, is confident that the concept will work in practice. The style of the foiling AC75 has never been seen before in sailing. Under the AC75 concept, the whole hull will lift clear of the water, supported by two or three of the foils.
Posted on 22 Nov America's Cup - The other half of the AC75 design team
Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden, a long time America's Cup correspondent talks with Elise Beavis Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden, a long time America's Cup correspondent talks with Elise Beavis, the engineering graduate who joined Emirates Team New Zealand straight from University and spent three years working on the Cyclor development project among others.
Posted on 21 Nov America's Cup - Ainslie and Simmer look forward to AC75 opportunity
Team Principal and Skipper, Ben Ainslie welcomed the early announcement The concept drawings for the new 75 foot monohull that will contest the 36th America's Cup in 2021 have been announced by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. Sticking with high performance innovation expected of the America's Cup, the new class will be a foiling monohull on two large canting T-foils and a single T-foil rudder lifting the boat into the air.
Posted on 21 Nov America's Cup - Economic impact study says Cup worth a billion to NZ
Report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has commissioned Market Economics to evaluate the potential economic impact of an Auckland-based 36th America’s Cup. The report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The report highlights a major error in value used by Auckland City for the benefits of superyacht servicing.
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Extreme Tri-foiling ballasted monohull for 2021 Match
Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class to be used in the 2021 America's Cup. Also released is a video of the ballasted tri-foiling 75ft monohull which utilises a foiling concept that have not yet been tried in a monohull of this size. The Emirates Team NZ and Luna Rossa design teams have spent the last four months evaluating concepts
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland to strike Cup paydirt
A successful defence in 2021 would yield a further economic boost of $1billion Following a closed workshop session with Auckland Councillors, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) along with Panuku Developments (the city's development arm) held a media conference in Auckland late Monday afternoon. There the five options for the America's Cup bases were presented.
Posted on 13 Nov America's Cup - Ainslie describes Simmer hiring as 'massive coup'
Ainslie is obviously well pleased with the hiring of four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer as the team's CEO In an interview published the the Daily Telegraph (UK), Land Rover BAR principal, Sir Ben Ainslie is obviously well pleased with the hiring of four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer (AUS) as the team's CEO. Simmer was previously with Oracle Team USA and the Swiss Alinghi team, in a similar capacity.
Posted on 2 Nov America's Cup - Four times America's Cup winner joins British team
Four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO The British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie have today added a wealth of experience to their challenge with the announcement that four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO. Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cup cycles, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times.
Posted on 2 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy