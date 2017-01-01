America's Cup - Livestream of Media Conference in Bermuda

by Richard Gladwell today at 5:22 pmThe conference was your typical pre-series conference with everyone avoiding controversy, with the occasional jibe from Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill saying how pleased he as to see so many of the New Zealand media present. Towards the end he claimed when the topic mixed over to Emirates Team New Zealand being the 'Lone Wolf' of the regatta, that some members of Emirates Team New Zealand didn't agree with the stance that ETNZ CEO, Grant Dalton had taken with the controversial Frame Work agreement signed by the other five teams in the competition, which locks in certain parameters for the next two America's Cups.Conference starts 17mins in.