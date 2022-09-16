America's Cup - Live Commentary by Peter Montgomery on Radio Sport
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World today at 2:43 am
For those unable to watch the video broadcast on Sky TV, top yachting commentator PJ Montgomery will be carrying a live commentary on Radio Sport of the first day's racing commencing at 8.00am and thereafter on the regular race start time of 5.00am NZT.
The late Terry Kohler looks on as Peter Montgomery reports on the day’s racing from Northstar in the Hauraki Gulf. Peter Montgomery
You can listen to PJ Montgomery and special guest Tony Rae by clicking on this link
Peter Montgomery has given a live commentary on every race of every Louis Vuitton Cup and America's Cup race since New Zealand first competed in October 1986 in Fremantle, Australia.
Not to be missed.
