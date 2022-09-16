America's Cup - Live Commentary by Peter Montgomery on Radio Sport

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World today at 2:43 amYou can listen to PJ Montgomery and special guest Tony Rae by clicking on this link Peter Montgomery has given a live commentary on every race of every Louis Vuitton Cup and America's Cup race since New Zealand first competed in October 1986 in Fremantle, Australia.Not to be missed.







