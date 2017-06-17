America's Cup - Lighter winds expected for first two days of Match
by Richard Gladwell today at 3:32 pm
Light to moderate winds are expected for the opening of the 35th Match for the America's Cup which gets underway at 2.12pm on the Great Sound Bermuda.
Emirates Team NZ leaves their base for a training sail on June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The official forecast has the breeze at 10-14kts.
Race officials are expecting winds in the 9-12 kts range.
Predictwind.com is forecasting 10-12kts, but with the most detailed feed coming at 6-9kts.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154691