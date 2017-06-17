America's Cup - Lighter winds expected for first two days of Match

Emirates Team NZ leaves their base for a training sail on June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team NZ leaves their base for a training sail on June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell today at 3:32 pmThe official forecast has the breeze at 10-14kts.Race officials are expecting winds in the 9-12 kts range.Predictwind.com is forecasting 10-12kts, but with the most detailed feed coming at 6-9kts.







If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154691