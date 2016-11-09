America's Cup - Latest update on accommodation and Celebrity Cruise

Emirates Team NZ sailing their AC50 in Auckland - march 2017 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ Emirates Team NZ sailing their AC50 in Auckland - march 2017 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

by Mondo Travel today at 1:08 amAccommodation is expensive with the cheapest resort costing around $600 a day per person.One way of seeing the Cup for a reasonable price seems to have been overlooked, surprisingly Celebrity Cruises 9 Night Cruise to Bermuda is far from sold out with discounts still being offered to sell cabins.This 91,000-ton cruise ship from Celebrity Cruises is a 965-ft vessel accommodating 2,158 passengers at double occupancy with an international crew of 960. Built in 2001 as a sister ship in the much-acclaimed Millennium class, the Celebrity Summit benefits from a few minor improvements to her chic and elegant interior.Mondo Travel have a Package that is less than advertised last year with Pricing starting from $4,950.00 per person sharing twin.* Return Economy Flights from Auckland to New York* 1 Nights Accommodation in a New York Hotel pre Cruise* 9 Night Celebrity Cruise Inside Stateroom with all main meals providedIf you are over 55 there is a $400.00 discount per person on Inside Staterooms. The same Package with a Veranda Stateroom starts from $6,785.00 per person & includes a $150 on board credit plus a classic drinks package.You get to spend four days in Bermuda tied up at Kings Wharf which is right next door to the Cup Village and takes in four races of the Americas Cup Regatta - Races 7 - 10.



Itinerary:



Day 1 Cape Liberty, Bayonne, N.J. Departs 18th June at 5 pm. This cruise port, the first to be built in New Jersey in 40 years, provides the perfect setting to the beginning or end of any voyage. Look out over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, New York Harbour and all of lower Manhattan.



Day 2 At Sea Day



Day 3 Boston, Massachusetts Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is one of the most historic cities in North America



Day 4 At Sea Day



5. Kings Wharf, Bermuda King's Wharf has something for everyone. Sample typical island food and stroll through the shops and museums of the Royal Naval Dockyard, an impressive military fortress built in 1815. Sail the clear waters of Hamilton Sound.



Day 6. Kings Wharf, Bermuda with the entire day to spend at your leisure. Have a look at the cup bases located at the base where the last preparations for the weekends races will be happening.







Day 7. Kings Wharf, Bermuda Races 7 & 8 of the Americas Cup. Arrange to watch on a spectator boat, or from the Cup Village. The Racing is between 2.00pm – 4.00pm so there is plenty of time to explore Bermuda .



Day 8. Kings Wharf, Bermuda Races 9 & 10 of the Americas Cup 2.00pm – 4.00pm . Depart in the evening for New York.



Day 9. At Sea



Day10. Cape Liberty, Bayonne, N.J. Morning arrival in the Big Apple and the end of your cruise.



Click here for a full Guide & Reviews of the Cruise as well as New York & Bermuda





















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152628