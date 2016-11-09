Please select your home edition
Edition
Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 4885

America's Cup - Latest update on accommodation and Celebrity Cruise

by Mondo Travel today at 1:08 am
Emirates Team NZ sailing their AC50 in Auckland - march 2017 Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Bermuda is almost sold out for the Americas Cup Finals Series, demand for rooms; berths on the Catamarans has been strong plus the J Class and Superyacht crews who have added to the numbers.

Accommodation is expensive with the cheapest resort costing around $600 a day per person.

One way of seeing the Cup for a reasonable price seems to have been overlooked, surprisingly Celebrity Cruises 9 Night Cruise to Bermuda is far from sold out with discounts still being offered to sell cabins.

This 91,000-ton cruise ship from Celebrity Cruises is a 965-ft vessel accommodating 2,158 passengers at double occupancy with an international crew of 960. Built in 2001 as a sister ship in the much-acclaimed Millennium class, the Celebrity Summit benefits from a few minor improvements to her chic and elegant interior.



Mondo Travel have a Package that is less than advertised last year with Pricing starting from $4,950.00 per person sharing twin.

Inclusions:

* Return Economy Flights from Auckland to New York
* 1 Nights Accommodation in a New York Hotel pre Cruise
* 9 Night Celebrity Cruise Inside Stateroom with all main meals provided

If you are over 55 there is a $400.00 discount per person on Inside Staterooms. The same Package with a Veranda Stateroom starts from $6,785.00 per person & includes a $150 on board credit plus a classic drinks package.

You get to spend four days in Bermuda tied up at Kings Wharf which is right next door to the Cup Village and takes in four races of the Americas Cup Regatta - Races 7 - 10.

On board with Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accommodation and travel update - March 23, 2017
On board with Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accommodation and travel update - March 23, 2017


Itinerary:

Day 1 Cape Liberty, Bayonne, N.J. Departs 18th June at 5 pm. This cruise port, the first to be built in New Jersey in 40 years, provides the perfect setting to the beginning or end of any voyage. Look out over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, New York Harbour and all of lower Manhattan.

Day 2 At Sea Day

Day 3 Boston, Massachusetts Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is one of the most historic cities in North America

Day 4 At Sea Day

5. Kings Wharf, Bermuda King's Wharf has something for everyone. Sample typical island food and stroll through the shops and museums of the Royal Naval Dockyard, an impressive military fortress built in 1815. Sail the clear waters of Hamilton Sound.

Day 6. Kings Wharf, Bermuda with the entire day to spend at your leisure. Have a look at the cup bases located at the base where the last preparations for the weekends races will be happening.

Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accommodation and travel update - March 23, 2017
Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accommodation and travel update - March 23, 2017


Day 7. Kings Wharf, Bermuda Races 7 & 8 of the Americas Cup. Arrange to watch on a spectator boat, or from the Cup Village. The Racing is between 2.00pm – 4.00pm so there is plenty of time to explore Bermuda .

Day 8. Kings Wharf, Bermuda Races 9 & 10 of the Americas Cup 2.00pm – 4.00pm . Depart in the evening for New York.

Day 9. At Sea

Day10. Cape Liberty, Bayonne, N.J. Morning arrival in the Big Apple and the end of your cruise.

Click here for a full Guide & Reviews of the Cruise as well as New York & Bermuda



AC Village - America's Cup accomodation and travel update - March 23, 2017
AC Village - America's Cup accomodation and travel update - March 23, 2017



Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accomodation and travel update - March 23, 2017
Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accomodation and travel update - March 23, 2017



Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accomodation and travel update - March 23, 2017
Celebrity Cruises - America's Cup accomodation and travel update - March 23, 2017

Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855

Related Articles

America's Cup - Stay and cruise on a catamaran at the America's Cup
Mondo Travel are offering week-long packages, staying on-board a spacious and modern catamaran. Mondo Travel are offering week-long packages, staying on-board a spacious and modern catamaran. From the official race course viewing areas to the intimate turquoise bays of the island, your professional skippers are on hand to show you the best of Bermuda, experiencing the 35th America’s Cup without compromise.
Posted on 9 Nov 2016 America's Cup - New, extended tour taking in Semis, Finals and Match
Top sailor and now travel agent, Gray Gibson is behind the Americas Cup Packages being offered by Mondo Travel Top sailor and now travel agent, Gray Gibson is behind the Americas Cup Packages being offered by Mondo Travel of Takapuna. In addition to the packages previously outlined in Sail-World Gray is offering an Escorted Tour for the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Mondo Travel - F1 fans - keen to see the Monaco Grand Prix and more?
If you are a fan of Grand Prix motor racing and F1, Mondo Travel has a tour that takes in the next Monaco GP If you are a fan of Grand Prix motor racing and F1, Mondo Travel has a Luxury Silversea's Cruise that stops for two days at the next Monaco GP, plus some unique motor racing visits before hand in Abu Dhabi, UK and Europe.
Posted on 1 Nov 2016 America's Cup - Flight and accommodation packages available now
The countdown is on for the Americas Cup 2017 Bermuda From May 26 - June 27, 2017 Mondo Travel are offering flight and accommodation packages to the various America's Cup regattas in Bermuda. If you are going to be traveling elsewhere during the May-July period, and can divert/break your trip to take in a few days of the America's Cup, contact Mondo Travel who can arrange a suitable accommodation package and help with flights.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy