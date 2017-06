America's Cup - Largest ever J class fleet races off Bermuda

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World today at 4:13 amSeven of the 120ft sloops that contested the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 sailed off Bermuda.the 87 year old Shamrock V was the only yacht sailing to have contested an America's Cup - being Sir Thomas Lipton's final Challenger, launched in 1930.Here is the first gallery of images from the second day of racing.

















































