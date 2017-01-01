America's Cup - Land Rover BAR takes out Kiwis at start - Day 2
by Sail-World.com NZ and MyislandhomeBDA today at 1:57 am
Jason Smith was on hand to catch the ramming of Emirates Team New Zealand by Land Rover BAR as the British team, having been out-witted by Peter Burling at the start attempted to pass between the Kiwis and the start mark - punching a hole in the starboard side of the New Zealanders port hull, and collecting the start mark at the same time.
The videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR in an earlier race in Practice Session 5, Day 2 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
