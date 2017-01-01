Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

America's Cup - Land Rover BAR takes out Kiwis at start - Day 2

by Sail-World.com NZ and MyislandhomeBDA today at 1:57 am
Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR in an earlier race in Practice Session 5, Day 2 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Jason Smith was on hand to catch the ramming of Emirates Team New Zealand by Land Rover BAR as the British team, having been out-witted by Peter Burling at the start attempted to pass between the Kiwis and the start mark - punching a hole in the starboard side of the New Zealanders port hull, and collecting the start mark at the same time.

The videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here

Barz Optics - Melanin LensesWildwind 2016 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's pedal power - close up + Video
Oracle Team USA showed off their cycling grinders properly and up close for the first time in Bermuda today After being dismissive of Emirates Team New Zealand's use of pedal powered grinders - saying the team had considered the idea but discarded it, chosing to remain with conventional grinders, today the first video came through from Youtube Channel MyislandhomeBDA of the new cyclist aboard the America's Cup defender.
Posted today at 12:06 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ rammed and taken out by Brits
Emirates Team NZ has been significantly damaged in a pre-start collision with British entry Land Rover BAR >Emirates Team New Zealand has been significantly damaged in a pre-start collision with British entry Land Rover BAR. Sail-World was told from Bermuda sources that the damage did serious damage to the starboard side of the port hull. In addition the hapless Ainslie also picked up the starting mark with his rudder.
Posted on 16 May America’s Cup announce Orbis Kids Zone and Endeavour Education Station
Orbis is integrally involved in the America’s Cup in Bermuda as Primary Partner of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program. The America’s Cup has announced today that Orbis, a Bermuda based global investment firm, has continued its support for the America’s Cup Endeavour Program and Bermuda’s youth.
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Land Rover BAR struggles with speed problems
Land Rover BAR suffered two race losses in the opening stanza's of the final long Practice Session. British America's Cup Challenger and winner of the America's Cup World Series looks like they will need every one of the two points they earned from the ACWS to progress beyond the America's Cup Qualifiers which starts at the end of next week. Time is running out for Ben Ainslie to claw himself back into contention for the 35th America's Cup
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Winch over-ride costs Japan win over Oracle Team USA
Softbank Team Japan loses to defender Oracle Team USA after an unfortunate winch over-ride. With the America's Cup Qualifiers less than two weeks away, SoftBank Team Japan opened the first day of practice racing this week on a high-note, scoring two wins against Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France while losing to defender Oracle Team USA after an unfortunate winch over-ride.
Posted on 16 May Artemis Racing - Iain Percy - 'Our results flatter us'
The final practice race week begins today. The last chance for the team to line up against the competition With only 11 days to go until the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers, Iain Percy and Nathan Outteridge give their thoughts going into the final practice. Artemis Racing will not take part today, whilst a number of upgrades are completed, but the team will be out racing later this week.
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA score a pair of wins on Practice Day 1
Oracle Team USA earned two wins from two practice race starts on Monday, Oracle Team USA earned two wins from two practice race starts on Monday, but it was the time before, between and following the races that was particularly profitable. In near ideal 12-15 knot conditions, tactician and sailing team manager Tom Slingsby says the team was able to test new equipment, configurations and techniques in one of the final line-up opportunities
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Splash and Crash on Day 1 of Practice Session 5
Practice racing got underway in the final long session ahead of the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers, next week. Practice racing got underway in the final long session ahead of the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers, next week. As with the previous sessions the full fleet did not participate - with Artemis Racing (SWE) electing to trial some new developments and Emirates Team New Zealand smashing a rudder before racing could get underway.
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Two wins apiece for Oracle and Softbank Team Japan
Four of the six America’s Cup teams were back in practice race action on the first day of practice racing Four of the six America’s Cup teams were back in practice race action on 15th May on the first day of the final week of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda starts on 26th May, and the results proved promising for Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ break old rudder on Practice Day
Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. The team confirmed to Sail-World that the rudders on for the sessions was an 'old up-range rudder'. The effect of the break is more an inconvenience to the team rather than the 'major setback' quoted in earlier ill-informed reports headlined in the New Zealand media.
Posted on 15 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy