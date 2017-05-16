America's Cup - Land Rover BAR Ainslie struggles with speed problems

Land Rover BAR - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda ACEA / Ricardo Pinto Land Rover BAR - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153804