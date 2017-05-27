America's Cup - Land Rover BAR has a show stopping nosedive

Race 8 - Land Rover BAR nosedives - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 Richard Gladwell Race 8 - Land Rover BAR nosedives - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell today at 4:59 amYesterday there was the collision with Softbank Team Japan, which came close to sinking the Brit's AC50.Today in Race 8 Land Rover BAR had a spectacular and unexpected nosedive - which bought the AC50 to a near stop.Sail-World captured the action from start to finish - here's a selection of the images.

































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154153