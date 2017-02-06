Please select your home edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 1

America's Cup - Land Rover BAR become first to launch AC50 in Bermuda

by Land Rover BAR and Sail-World today at 7:09 pm
The LandRover BAR Race yacht "Rita" shown here being christened and launched at the teams base in Bermuda, February 6, 2017. Lloyd Images © http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
The ambitions of Land Rover BAR to win the 35th America's Cup – and finally bring the trophy back home to Britain after 166 years – took solid form today, with the launch and christening of their America's Cup Class race boat in Bermuda.


The British boat is the first of the new AC50 boats to be launched, and is expected to be followed by Oracle Team USA on February 14, in Bermuda, and Emirates Team New Zealand, in Auckland.

The British, matt black boat represents the combined efforts across three years of the now 120-strong team and their partners. After the launch of four test boats, 85,000 hours of design and build, on the water testing and painstaking construction, the team has seen its efforts crystallised into the boat code-named R1.

- Land Rover BAR launch - February 6, 2017 Bermuda © Land Rover BAR
- Land Rover BAR launch - February 6, 2017 Bermuda © Land Rover BAR


Sir Ben Ainslie's wife Georgie and baby daughter Bellatrix appropriately smashed a bottle of English sparkling Nyetimber wine to christen Land Rover BAR's America's Cup Class race boat Rita – the name carried by all 19 of Ben's previous Olympic and world championship winning boats. With just 107 days to the start of racing, the team will continue with their intensive testing and development programme, which will now include 'in-house' racing against their test boat 'T3'.

In 2017 in Bermuda, the 21st British Challenger for the America's Cup will race on a tightly defined course of just a few miles at speeds that could reach 50kts.

- Land Rover BAR launch - February 6, 2017 Bermuda © Land Rover BAR
- Land Rover BAR launch - February 6, 2017 Bermuda © Land Rover BAR


Ben Ainslie; Land Rover BAR Team Principal and Skipper, four times Olympic gold medallist and America's Cup winner:

'It's a great moment to see our AC50 Race boat hit the water in Bermuda. The launch represents the sum of all the team's efforts to bring the America's Cup home, and we're delighted to get her in the water here in Bermuda. We're a start-up team, and we had to build not just the boat but the design and engineering team, the facilities and the processes to get to this point today. There are just a few short months before the racing starts at the end of May, and we will be working very hard now on the final development and testing of this boat to make sure we are ready for the racing.'

- Land Rover BAR launch - February 6, 2017 Bermuda © Land Rover BAR
- Land Rover BAR launch - February 6, 2017 Bermuda © Land Rover BAR


Richard Hopkirk; Land Rover BAR Engineering Manager:

'The design, engineering and build process for a boat of this complexity stretches back to the very earliest days of the campaign. Everyone in the team and all our partners have contributed to getting this boat ready here today, and we're all very proud of the achievement. The innovation, technology and attention to detail in the design and construction continue the America's Cup's traditions of the most advanced sailboats on the planet. We believe this is the most sophisticated and best prepared British challenger, with a total campaign design effort of 50,000 hours, and a construction effort of 35,000 hours for Rita.'

On the same day, 11th Hour Racing Co-Founder Wendy Schmidt opened the 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone at the team's base in Bermuda. This dedicated educational space brings to life critical topics around ocean health, sustainability, innovation and technology, with a series of creative displays. The ocean is our playing field and we want to preserve it: supported by Land Rover BAR's Exclusive Sustainability Partner, 11th Hour Racing, the Exploration Zone will inspire audiences to make a tangible and positive impact by reducing ocean plastics, learning about the power of the sun as a source of renewable energy, and understanding the devastating effects of invasive species, particularly the lionfish that infests Bermudian waters. Other exhibits highlight the team's sporting and design challenge, and the technology and innovations that enable the latest generation of wing-sailed, hydrofoiling America's Cup multihulls that fly.

11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


Land Rover BAR are bringing this unique, inspirational experience to Bermuda as part of their ambition to be the planet's most sustainable professional sports team and to engage with a number of different audiences: local residents, tourists, sailing enthusiasts, media, families and school groups are all expected to visit. The 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone can also be used as a classroom space dedicated to delivering lessons resourcing the team's online digital education programme, BT STEM Crew. Children from six local middle schools attended the opening, and were treated to lessons on invasive species and mechanisms along with a tour of the exhibits.

Wendy Schmidt, Co-Founder of 11th Hour Racing commented:

'With the 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone, we hope to create a legacy lasting well beyond the 35th America's Cup. Through interactive displays, we focus on some of the concerns that are top of mind for all of us: which invasive species is creating havoc in the Atlantic Ocean? How widespread is the problem of ocean plastic pollution? We also look at bigger issues, such as what it means to have a circular economy and how we can accelerate the transition to the use of more renewable energy. We are thrilled to share this story with Land Rover BAR's fans, sailing and sports enthusiasts, the public, and we hope to capture their imagination and spark creativity and interest in our oceans.'

11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


Land Rover BAR Training aboard their training boat T3 in Berrmuda. The T3 has been used to develop the design and systems on the AC50. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Land Rover BAR Training aboard their training boat T3 in Berrmuda. The T3 has been used to develop the design and systems on the AC50. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


Wendy Schmidt open 11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Wendy Schmidt open 11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


Land Rover BAR Training aboard their training boat T3 in Berrmuda. The T3 has been used to develop the design and systems on the AC50. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Land Rover BAR Training aboard their training boat T3 in Berrmuda. The T3 has been used to develop the design and systems on the AC50. © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
11th Hour Racing Exploration - Land Rover BAR, Bermuda, February 6, 2017 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Facebook video of the christening of Land Rover BAR in Bermuda with Georgie Ainslie

Posted by Land Rover BAR on Monday, February 6, 2017
