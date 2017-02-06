America's Cup - Land Rover BAR Supporters newsletter - February 2017

Supporter Newsletter – Issue #18 February 2017 Welcome The year of the 35th America's Cup is upon us and so far January has flown by and we now have less than four months to go before racing kicks off, the team are heads down and focussed on bringing the Cup home. The reveal of our America's Cup Class boat this week – code-named R1, but now christened Rita – was a huge milestone and showcased the combined efforts across three years of the whole Land Rover BAR team and our partners. Over eighty-five thousand hours of design, development and construction have gone into getting R1 out on the water so I can't thank everyone enough for all their efforts in achieving this on time. We have now comfortably settled into the Bermuda lifestyle, and following the opening of the 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone we will soon be welcoming many more of the public, local community groups and schools to the team base. The 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone will allow visitors to get a unique behind the scenes experience of the technology, innovation and sustainability activities involved in the team's challenge to bring the Cup home. We are pushing the limits on the water, in the workshop, design office and in the gym. There is still an enormous amount to do but I believe we have a strong team all focussed on getting a result. It's going to be an exciting few months. Sir Ben Ainslie Team Principal and Skipper, Land Rover BAR

In this newsletter: Land Rover BAR reveal America's Cup Class Boat in Bermuda

11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone welcomes Bermudian Schools

Tune into 'The Inside Tack' every Monday on Facebook with Georgie Ainslie

Land Rover BAR launch R1

Land Rover BAR launch America's Cup Race Boat R1 in Bermuda. Photo: Lloyd Images

The menacing, matt black boat represents the combined efforts across three years of the now 140-strong team. After the launch of four test boats, tens of thousands of hours of design and engineering development, on the water testing and painstaking construction, the team has seen its efforts crystallised into the boat code-named R1. Now christened 'Rita' by Georgie and Bellatrix Ainslie on the dock of the team base in Bermuda, R1 will be the boat raced in the 35th America's Cup. Read more

11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone

Co founder of 11th Hour Racing, Wendy Schmidt, officially opens 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone. Photo: Harry KH

11th Hour Racing Co-Founder Wendy Schmidt officially opened the 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone at the team's base in Bermuda. This dedicated educational space brings to life critical topics around ocean health, sustainability, innovation and technology, with a series of creative displays. Land Rover BAR are bringing this unique, inspirational experience to Bermuda as part of our ambition to be the planet's most sustainable professional sports team and to engage with several different audiences; local residents, tourists, sailing enthusiasts, media, families and school groups are all invited to visit. The 11th Hour Racing Exploration Zone will have a classroom space dedicated to delivering lessons resourcing the team's online digital education programme, BT STEM Crew. Find out more

Insight: Bleddyn Môn

Meet Land Rover BAR Sailor / Designer Bleddyn Môn. Photo: Alex Palmer

It's often said that sailing is an exclusive sport. There are many challenges to this stereotype within Land Rover BAR, one of which is embodied by one of the youngest members of the sailing team, Bleddyn Môn. Read more

36th America's Cup Framework announced at Garrards

New Framework agreement creates strong future for the America's Cup. Photo: Lloyd Images

A vision for the future of the America's Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport. During a press conference at The House of Garrard in London, where the America's Cup trophy was originally crafted in 1848, skippers and team leaders revealed a framework agreement that would cover the next two editions, the 36th and 37th America's Cup, due to take place in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Read more

Powered by Humans

The fitter they are, the faster they will fly. Photo: Land Rover BAR / Alex Palmer

Sport science and technology is helping our athletes to optimise their physical output. The race boats in the 35th America's Cup will be powered by humans. Find out how we are working with KX Life to ensure maximum output from our sailors. Watch the video

Land Rover BAR announce partnership with CHUCS

CHUCS announced as Official Licensee of Land Rover BAR

Land Rover BAR are proud to announce CHUCS as Official Licensee of Land Rover BAR. The London-based brand will be designing and producing the team's luxury resort wear in Bermuda for male members of the team. Find out more

Our sailors are #RaisingTheBAR at home and in Bermuda

Find out why the team has committed to going #MeatFreeMonday both at home in Portsmouth and in Bermuda - it is a simple method for reducing our impact on the planet and since last July we have saved the equivalent carbon saving you could drive the distance from Portsmouth to Bermuda and back (7K miles). Find out more

Teamwork to #BringTheCupHome

From Sunrise to Sunset in Bermuda. Photo: Land Rover Bar / Alex Palmer

From Sunrise to Sunset, did you know 41 people carry out the day to day sailing operations getting our test boats from the boat shed to the water. It takes a huge amount of teamwork to #BringTheCupHome. Watch the video

ME+EM announce launch of 1851 Collection

Lady Georgie Ainslie wears ME+EM 1851 Collection

British fashion label ME+EM has launched the 1851 Collection ahead of the 35th America's Cup to be worn by Land Rover BAR's female support team in Bermuda. For the 1851 collection, ME+EM have taken the core values of The America's Cup - groundbreaking design, brilliant creativity, and British heritage - and translated them into an edit of beautiful new essentials. A selection of the collection will be available to buy on online at meandem.com from May. Read more

Check out the Tech Deck at Land Rover BAR

Visit the Land Rover BAR Tech Deck

The team are welcoming the public to book sessions to come and experience the interactive 'Tech Deck and Education Centre' at their home in Portsmouth. The next open days are 22nd February, 25th March and 19th April. Visits to the Tech Deck are free and can be booked here.

'The Inside Tack' with Georgie Ainslie

Don't miss our Facebook Live – 'The Inside Tack' presented by Georgie Ainslie every Monday to get behind the scenes access to the team in Bermuda.

Tune into 'The Inside Tack' on Facebook Live

1851 Trust launch 'Go Sail'

1851 Trust Education Manager, Bev Smith at the BETT Show at London's Excel

Last month the 1851 Trust opened bookings for its Go Sail project 2017. In just three weeks over 600 young people from schools in the Solent area have signed up to visit the Tech Deck at Land Rover BAR for a STEM lesson followed by a 'try sailing' session at Portsmouth Watersports Centre. To see if your school could get involved in Go Sail or to sign them up for a visit to the Tech Deck contact education@1851trust.org.uk The 1851 Trust's new Education Manager, Bev Smith, took to the stage at the BETT show in London to present BT STEM Crew to an interested audience of education professionals. Over 500 teachers have now signed up to BT STEM Crew, a free digital learning resource, to share with their students the technology and innovation involved in designing and building boats that fly. If you haven't seen it, check out the new sustainability module, developed in partnership with the IET, which looks at the Carbon Cycle and what Land Rover BAR is doing to be as sustainable as possible. To sign up for this free resource here. To learn more about the 1851 Trust, you can find them at the RYA Dinghy Show which runs from 4-5 March at Alexandra Palace and the Big Bang Fair, 15-18 March at the Birmingham NEC.

Download the official Land Rover BAR App for behind the scenes exclusive access to the team

The team's new app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the team throughout our quest to #BringTheCupHome

Download the Land Rover BAR App

Support the team in Bermuda

Support the team in Bermuda with the Britannia Hospitality packages

The ultimate fan experience in Bermuda! The organisers of the America's Cup World Series UK have put together hospitality packages for supporters of the British team and the America's Cup to come to Bermuda for the ultimate experience. Hospitality will be based out of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and on water race viewing will be on board the luxury 72' boat 'Majestic Lady' with all-inclusive hospitality. Get your tickets now

Wear the official team kit

Show your support and wear the Henri Lloyd Official Team Kit