Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

America's Cup - Kiwis get wake up call in in Bermuda Finale.

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com/nz on 3 Jun
Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound.

They had seen it all before in San Francisco in September 2013 - a wound that was re-opened today with surgical precision by Oracle Team USA's skipper, Jimmy Spithill, who did to Peter Burling what he had done to Dean Barker almost four years before.

The New Zealanders' day got off to a bad start in the starting box after the breeze dropped markedly as the start time approached. Spithill got control of the start from leeward and then proceeded to clean out the Kiwis, getting underneath them and putting them into a position where they had to keep clear. In the end, Emirates Team NZ was jammed in the windward corner of the box and jumped the start picking up a penalty for doing so.

Oracle Team USA took off for the first mark, with a well-timed time on distance start hitting the line at full pace taking off to the first mark, on what is the fastest leg of the course with a very handy lead.

The Kiwis meanwhile sat up to windward and could only wave Spithill goodbye.

In the past, and against other competitors the Kiwis have been able to grind down their opposition with some fine sailing, good speed and sound placement on the course.

They set off in pursuit down the first run, and while they didn't make gains - they didn't lose anything either, rounding where they started about 100 metres in arrears.

Emirates Team NZ sets up for a foiling gybe- Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ sets up for a foiling gybe- Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Around the bottom mark, the Kiwis did a neat gybe and rounding, again not losing any advantage and looking to go up the right-hand side of the course which has always looked to yield a good dividend in much of the racing that we have seen so far.

When there has been passing upwind in the previous races from this wind direction, it has usually been the boat in the right that has made the gain.

The difficulty for most being that to get to the right you have to line up from the left-hand side of the course, to avoid losing time in the gybe. For the Kiwis with their cycling power and two 100% 'dry sailing' races under their belt yesterday, this isn't such an issue.

Oracle crossed to cover, and the Kiwis with better taking and some help from the right cut 20 metres out of Oracle's lead and looked set to nibble away at it for the rest of the beat, and then giving the coup d'gras when they came in with starboard rights.

Burling crossed in front of Spithill about 600 metres short of the top mark but then lost it again with a port tack approach and a slow tack on top of Spithill at the top - which was quickly stretch out to 100metres.

Maybe they would have been better to hold on and take the other gate without the tack than engaging with Spithill in a close quarters game that he would always win.

After Spithill elected not to cover most of the way up the beat and let the Kiwis sail their own race. Here the Kiwis' tacking did not look crisp with the bottom end boat speed dropping more than expected in the tacks and with Burling and his crew paying the price each tack.

Emirates Team NZ make a slow speed rounding - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ make a slow speed rounding - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Around 600 metres short of the windward mark the New Zealanders did another unforced error, sailing outside the right-hand boundary line and copping a penalty. And copped a second penalty after they got a wind shift which meant they had not dropped back the requisite two boat lengths quickly enough.

Three penalties for the day is three penalties too many at this level.

Oracle Team USA was gone at the stage, and the bonus point for the America's Cup Match went to the Defender.

The Kiwis had died by their own hand. They seemed to have a slight speed advantage, were probably the better tacking, but may have had the wrong foils on for the lightening breeze - a factor that has been the cause of many a surprise downfall by the top boats in their series.

In second of three Media Conferences, Jimmy Spithill was critical of the way they had sailed their boat and their crew organisation. From the off the boat audio he thought the Kiwis suffered from not having a regular tactician, as Oracle Team USA does in Tom Slingsby.

Over the next two weeks he said Oracle intend to make plenty of changes to the boat and that a team of a dozen boat builders had flown in from the Core Builders Composites facility in Warkworth near Auckland and were already working 24x7 shifts on the America's Cup Defender.

Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Quite what warrants that sort of intense and substantial boatbuilding effort remains to be seen.

At the Media Conference following the conclusion of the racing, Peter Burling announced that they had chosen Land Rover BAR as their opponent in the Semi-Finals.

His other option was Dean Barker, Emirates Team New Zealand's skipper for 2003, 2007 and 2013, and backup helmsman in 2000.

While Land Rover BAR and their skipper have been erratic over the series, in a way, they are probably the better option for the Kiwis.

Ainslie and Spithill are the most aggressive starters in Bermuda. Ainslie is a former World Match Racing champion to add to his Olympic laurels.

A tickle up from Ainslie in the pre-start of the Semi-Finals could be just what the Kiwis need.

But maybe they will have to put the fenders out, giving the Brit's reputation for boarding their opponent when the pre-start combat gets a little too close.

The first Semi-Final is tomorrow, Sunday.

Emirates Team NZ post-mortems start - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ post-mortems start - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

Barz Optics - Kids rangeHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

America's Cup – Oracle Team USA win point as Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR
Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA At the conclusion on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 3 Jun LV America's Cup – Spithill beat Burling and Ainslie to earn bonus
Oracle Team USA, the two-time defending champion of the America's Cup, won both of its races on Saturday The victory in the Qualifiers means Oracle Team USA will start the America's Cup Match on June 17 with a one point advantage over whichever challenger emerges from the Playoffs.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two on penultimate day
A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team NZ with the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France on the penultimate day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. Sailing in a perfect 13-15 knot breeze, strong starts and boat speed were the key factors in the Kiwi team dominating both races.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Day 8 - Bragging Rights and Bonus Points up for grabs
The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Four races are scheduled to take place, however the key point is not in who makes the cut for the Play-offs, but in whether the Defender Oracle Team USA will take a one point advantage into the America's Cup Match starting on June 17.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Day 7 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held. Different to other days, the wind was steady in both direction and velocity across the course. This made the racing less volatile and relatively tame. All teams were on their high speed boards. In each of the four races, the team that won the start, led the entire way.
Posted on 3 Jun Groupama Team will not progress to America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand. However, according to Helmsman Franck Cammas, the team will leave with a “smile” on their faces after their final race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday 3rd June.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at forecast and the breeze My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores)
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Pre-race pit stop not enough to save the day
A great effort by the Oracle Team USA shore crew wasn't enough to save a point against Artemis Racing on Friday A great effort by the Oracle Team USA shore crew wasn't enough to save a point against Artemis Racing on Friday at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Champion has second race loss on Day 7 of Qualifiers
On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team NZ The number '7' is lucky for some. On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team New Zealand, winning two races in fine style and going to the top of the points table. The America's Cup Champion Oracle Team USA broke a rudder while training, on the Great Sound, and had to hurriedly return to the team's base in the Royal Dockyard,
Posted on 2 Jun The America’s Cup will celebrate Conquer Cancer Foundation days
The Conquer Cancer Foundation is the Official Cancer Charity of the 35th America’s Cup and was established by the ASCO The Conquer Cancer Foundation is the Official Cancer Charity of the 35th America’s Cup and was established by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to create a world free from the fear of cancer.
Posted on 2 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy