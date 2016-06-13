America's Cup - Kiwis get wake up call in in Bermuda Finale.

Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 3, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com/nz on 3 JunThey had seen it all before in San Francisco in September 2013 - a wound that was re-opened today with surgical precision by Oracle Team USA's skipper, Jimmy Spithill, who did to Peter Burling what he had done to Dean Barker almost four years before.The New Zealanders' day got off to a bad start in the starting box after the breeze dropped markedly as the start time approached. Spithill got control of the start from leeward and then proceeded to clean out the Kiwis, getting underneath them and putting them into a position where they had to keep clear. In the end, Emirates Team NZ was jammed in the windward corner of the box and jumped the start picking up a penalty for doing so.Oracle Team USA took off for the first mark, with a well-timed time on distance start hitting the line at full pace taking off to the first mark, on what is the fastest leg of the course with a very handy lead.The Kiwis meanwhile sat up to windward and could only wave Spithill goodbye.In the past, and against other competitors the Kiwis have been able to grind down their opposition with some fine sailing, good speed and sound placement on the course.They set off in pursuit down the first run, and while they didn't make gains - they didn't lose anything either, rounding where they started about 100 metres in arrears.



Around the bottom mark, the Kiwis did a neat gybe and rounding, again not losing any advantage and looking to go up the right-hand side of the course which has always looked to yield a good dividend in much of the racing that we have seen so far.



When there has been passing upwind in the previous races from this wind direction, it has usually been the boat in the right that has made the gain.



The difficulty for most being that to get to the right you have to line up from the left-hand side of the course, to avoid losing time in the gybe. For the Kiwis with their cycling power and two 100% 'dry sailing' races under their belt yesterday, this isn't such an issue.



Oracle crossed to cover, and the Kiwis with better taking and some help from the right cut 20 metres out of Oracle's lead and looked set to nibble away at it for the rest of the beat, and then giving the coup d'gras when they came in with starboard rights.



Burling crossed in front of Spithill about 600 metres short of the top mark but then lost it again with a port tack approach and a slow tack on top of Spithill at the top - which was quickly stretch out to 100metres.



Maybe they would have been better to hold on and take the other gate without the tack than engaging with Spithill in a close quarters game that he would always win.



After Spithill elected not to cover most of the way up the beat and let the Kiwis sail their own race. Here the Kiwis' tacking did not look crisp with the bottom end boat speed dropping more than expected in the tacks and with Burling and his crew paying the price each tack.







Around 600 metres short of the windward mark the New Zealanders did another unforced error, sailing outside the right-hand boundary line and copping a penalty. And copped a second penalty after they got a wind shift which meant they had not dropped back the requisite two boat lengths quickly enough.



Three penalties for the day is three penalties too many at this level.



Oracle Team USA was gone at the stage, and the bonus point for the America's Cup Match went to the Defender.



The Kiwis had died by their own hand. They seemed to have a slight speed advantage, were probably the better tacking, but may have had the wrong foils on for the lightening breeze - a factor that has been the cause of many a surprise downfall by the top boats in their series.



In second of three Media Conferences, Jimmy Spithill was critical of the way they had sailed their boat and their crew organisation. From the off the boat audio he thought the Kiwis suffered from not having a regular tactician, as Oracle Team USA does in Tom Slingsby.



Over the next two weeks he said Oracle intend to make plenty of changes to the boat and that a team of a dozen boat builders had flown in from the Core Builders Composites facility in Warkworth near Auckland and were already working 24x7 shifts on the America's Cup Defender.







Quite what warrants that sort of intense and substantial boatbuilding effort remains to be seen.



At the Media Conference following the conclusion of the racing, Peter Burling announced that they had chosen Land Rover BAR as their opponent in the Semi-Finals.



His other option was Dean Barker, Emirates Team New Zealand's skipper for 2003, 2007 and 2013, and backup helmsman in 2000.



While Land Rover BAR and their skipper have been erratic over the series, in a way, they are probably the better option for the Kiwis.



Ainslie and Spithill are the most aggressive starters in Bermuda. Ainslie is a former World Match Racing champion to add to his Olympic laurels.



A tickle up from Ainslie in the pre-start of the Semi-Finals could be just what the Kiwis need.



But maybe they will have to put the fenders out, giving the Brit's reputation for boarding their opponent when the pre-start combat gets a little too close.



The first Semi-Final is tomorrow, Sunday.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154307