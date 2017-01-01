Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

America's Cup - Kiwi Government tips initial $5million into Cup champs

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 11:13 am
Emirates Team New Zealand won the 35th America's Cup vs Oracle Team Usa 7-1 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions Emirates Team New Zealand.

As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.

It is believed that the contracts with the Emirates Team New Zealand sailors and shore crew ended on June 30. While the team is a very tight unit, some need some financial security to remain with the team.

While $5million was invested in the winning 2017 America's Cup team, that proved to be the final amount after the 2017 America's Cup Qualifiers were pulled from Auckland in April 2015 by a petulant America's Cup Events Authority, the event management arm of the then holder Golden Gate Yacht Club.

It is expected that this will be first round of funding from the NZ Government, with further investment coming once the shape of the 36th America's Cup is better defined and the number of teams interested in entering becomes known.

If the NZ Government through one of its arms does invest more money in the team, then that is likely to be in the form of a sponsorship package as was done for the 2013 and 2007 America's Cup Challenges.

Investment in the Event organisation and infrastructure, will again be likely to subject to development of plans for the hosting and organisation of the event, subject again to the number of teams interesting in competing and the footprint required by each team.

Emirates Team New Zealand won the 35th America's Cup vs Oracle Team Usa 7-1<br /> © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand won the 35th America's Cup vs Oracle Team Usa 7-1
© BMW | Studio Borlenghi


The principal funding arm for the event is likely to be NZ Major Events which sits sits within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and is charged with investing in major events that generate significant immediate and long-term benefits for New Zealand. It has recently invested in the Lions Rugby Tour, the World Masters Game and Rugby League World Cup.

However unlike other sports, sailing and the America's Cup does have close associations with the New Zealand Marine industry with annual revenues of $1.5billion and substantial tax revenues for the Government.

Having invested in sailing since 2000, the New Zealand Government and also the now-Auckland Council have tracked investment and payback from major sailing events, and investment risk in an event such as the America's Cup can be easily tracked.

Another rationale for today's announcement is to improve Emirates New Zealand's chances of successfully defending the America's Cup - ensuring that the payback is not just a one cycle wonder.

Future investment will also be shaped around benefits and programs that can deployed.

The APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation) conference will be held in Auckland later in 2021, and infrastructure and other spending around that major event will be linked with the America's cup planning to co-ordinate expenditure.

Today's announcement is major about-face for the NZ Government which was initially only luke-warm about investing in the 2021 America's Cup and the Auckland Council even less so.

Emirates Team New Zealand will stage a street parade in Auckland on Thursday - the event will be covered live by the two major free-to-air TV channels. America's Cup news updates featured regularly as the lead item on the prime time news on both channels during the month long regatta.

Peter Burling, helmsman, <br /> Glen Ashby, skipper<br /> Emirates Team New Zealand<br /> <br /> Day 5<br /> 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Peter Burling, helmsman,
Glen Ashby, skipper
Emirates Team New Zealand

Day 5
2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com


The statement issued by the NZ Government today read:

The Government will invest $5 million in Emirates Team New Zealand to ensure it can retain key staff while planning is underway for the next America’s Cup regatta, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges and Sports and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman announced today.

“Emirates Team New Zealand displayed incredible talent and innovation during the 35th America’s Cup campaign,” says Mr Bridges.

“This investment of $5 million will go some way towards protecting the valuable intellectual property, experience and skills that rest with key team members.

“While the location for the 36th America’s Cup has not been decided yet, we do know that hosting a regatta in New Zealand has the potential to generate significant economic benefits.

“The America’s Cup regattas hosted in New Zealand in 2000 and 2003 had a significant impact on the New Zealand economy generating around half a billion dollars of total value added per regatta, particularly in the marine and tourism sectors.

“New Zealand Trade and Enterprise also held a successful business leverage programme at the 34th America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013 which generated trade and investment deals for New Zealand worth $200 million and a further $120 million of new sales opportunities and investor interest.”

“It’s great to have the America’s Cup back in Kiwi hands. I would like to congratulate chief executive Grant Dalton, helmsman Peter Burling, skipper Glen Ashby and the rest of the team, both on the boat and on shore,” says Dr Coleman.

“This win is an inspirational achievement and builds on our proud sailing heritage, and I’m confident it will help to inspire our next generation of yachties.”

“It’s great to have the America’s Cup racing its way back to Auckland following the team’s compelling win in Bermuda last week.”

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted on 1 Jul Hobie Junior Wave Regatta – Hobie Waves make a splash in Bermuda
Hailing from eight different countries, these kids were hand selected to represent their hometowns and compete While having the opportunity to compete in the regatta of a lifetime was the main draw, these sailors quickly found that teamwork, making new friends, learning about other cultures and feeling the excitement of the world was more important.
Posted on 30 Jun A look back at the America's Cup in Bermuda
Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! We run you through the highlights of the qualifying, challenger and match rounds, all the way to the final result with racing footage and commentary!
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Peter Burling on the key factors behind the Cup win
Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with Peter Burling at the fence around the Emirates Team NZ base A lot of attention has centred around Peter Burling, a double Olympic medalist, a multiple world champion and now an America's Cup champion - all by the age of 26 years. Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with him at the fence around the Emirates Team New Zealand base and asked what he thought the key factors were in the team's win?
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Glenn Ashby - How the Lone Wolf won the America's Cup
Emirates Team New Zealand was cast in the role of being a 'Lone Wolf'. Late in 2016, when they refused to sign an agreement on how the next two America's Cups would be conducted, Emirates Team New Zealand was cast in the role of being a 'Lone Wolf'. The moniker has stuck with the team since then and has been the hallmark of a campaign that has struggled financially and has been forced to eke the most out of the resources that it does have.
Posted on 30 Jun Gladwell's Line - America's Cup returns to its new home and thinking
Emirates Team New Zealand's win in the 35th America's Cup ends 17-years of wandering in the AC wilderness Emirates Team New Zealand's win in the 35th America's Cup ends 17-years of wandering in the AC wilderness and will open a new era of America's Cup, New Zealand and World Sailing. A rookie crew won the most prestigious trophy in sailing, and one of the most difficult to win in any sport.
Posted on 29 Jun The 'hands' of the America's Cup 2017
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup 2017. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup 2017.
Posted on 29 Jun America's Cup - Images from the Cup Hand-over and Presentation
Bermudan based photographer, Scott Stallard, was on hand to capture the presentation of the America's Cup Bermudan based photographer, Scott Stallard, was on hand to capture the presentation of the America's Cup to the new holder Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Scott Stallard has been on the water for most of the racing in the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 28 Jun America's Cup - Images from the Win and Presentation in Bermuda
More images from the America's Cup win and presentation at the America's Cup Village at the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda More images from the America's Cup win and presentation at the America's Cup Village at the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, as Emirates Team New Zealand were presented with the America's Cup, winners medals along with a presentation to Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 28 Jun America's Cup - Vodafone Dock-In Show - Stories that can now be told
This is a must view for all Cup fans to get the inside view of what really happened during the 35th America's Cup Peter Lester and Martin Tasker set up an interviewing position inside the Emirates Team New Zealand base during the post-America's Cup celebrations, and got some of the key players to let a few cats out of the bag, after they'd had a couple of beers.
Posted on 28 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy