America's Cup - Ken Read reviews the America's Cup action to date
by Ken Read, North Sails today at 4:53 am
The 2017 America’s Cup has delivered thrills, chills, and spills – and also great quality racing. Recap two weeks of racing before challengers Emirates Team New Zealand face Oracle Team USA in the ultimate re-match.
Oracle Team USA - Prepare for a foiling gybe - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 15, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Since packing up their bases in 2013, New Zealand has not taken their eyes off the prize. Saturday, June 16th begins their final quest, the first team to win seven races will claim the Cup.
North Sails President and America's Cup commentator, Ken Read looks at the series so far
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154688