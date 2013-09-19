Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

America's Cup - Jimmy on Jimmy

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 9:23 am
America's Cup Match - Oracle Team USA - Jimmy Spithill © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
The first of three America's Cup books has been released.

Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill's biography, 'Chasing the Cup, My America's Cup Journey' was released today and is a fast forward through the twice winner of the America's Cup winner's sailing and personal life.

Now aged 38 years, the tenor of the book is that the feisty Australian is far from finished with the sport and America's Cup in particular.

Spithill has a unique path to the America's Cup, not having come up through the accepted route of junior and youth sailing classes, moving into the Olympics and then onto the Cup. Of his fellow competitors in Bermuda, Peter Burling, Nathan Outteridge, Ben Ainslie and Dean Barker came via that pathway. Franck Cammas is from trans-oceanic multihulls in commons with all French sailing heroes.

Spithill is different coming in via Struggle Street, and then up through the match racing ranks, where the boats are all supplied, and skill is the determinant of results on this the most level of playing fields.

Jimmy Spithill - Oracle Team USA - Presentation - Day 5 - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Jimmy Spithill - Oracle Team USA - Presentation - Day 5 - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Always known as a boxer the first couple of chapters deal with Spithill's early life experiences where he learned a few of life's hard lessons and dodged a bullet or two. Named as Junior Boxer of the Year and on his way to make the Australian Olympic Team, Spithill opted for sailing as a sport - 'one reason being that boxing has such a short 'use-by' date.'

'One of the great things about sailing is that you can spend your life enjoying it, but that's not the case if you are a boxer.'

Soon afterwards he was instead named as Australia's Junior Yachtsman of the Year.

There's plenty of personal insights, including the effect on him of the sudden death of his close friend, Paul Wallbank. The near loss of left arm after his arm became infected following an operation to repair a torn tendon, and more.

Written in conjunction with top Australian author and sailing commentator, Rob Mundle, the 120page book covers Spithill's rise through the match racing ranks and into his first foray into the America's Cup via the Syd Fischer backed Young Australia campaign in the 2000 regatta in Auckland, sailing a boat from the previous Cup using a barge in the Viaduct Harbour as a base.

Race 10 - Jimmy Spithill and Wing sail Trimmer Kyle Langford in a reflective mood after their loss to Artemis Racing. - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 10 - Jimmy Spithill and Wing sail Trimmer Kyle Langford in a reflective mood after their loss to Artemis Racing. - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


However, while that campaign gave Spithill an America's Cup leg-up, its aftermath and a contractual dispute with Fischer almost prevented him from competing in the next Cup with the One World Team.

'Chasing the Cup' covers a lot of ground, probably enough to fill three books.

For the first time, we hear the inside story on several aspects of Oracle Racing's/Oracle Team USA's campaigns, including the 2010 America's Cup win in the 120ft trimaran Dogzilla and the risks associated with some of the decisions with that boat in the Deed of Gift Match.

Then onto the capsize of the team's first AC72 in San Francisco in October 2012, just ten months out from the start of the 2013 America's Cup.

While Spithill does cover the boat tampering incidents that led to the suspension of four team members, a $250,000 fine for the team and the loss of two points in the 34th America's Cup, he admits nothing. 'This action slipped through a crack in our organisation - it wasn't legal - but its impact on our performance was the equivalent was the equivalent of a mere drop of water going into a bucketful..'

Moving onto the reasons behind Oracle Team USA being able to effect a boat speed improvement over Emirates Team New Zealand in the latter stages of the 2013 Match, Spithill attributes it to the time the defender spent training. 'Any day that was not scheduled we were out on the bay training while, much to our surprise, the Kiwi team kept their boat shore.'

Russell Coutts, Larry Ellison, Jimmy Spithill and John Kostecki hold the America's Cup high in Valencia in February 2010 as GGYC Commodore Marcus Young (left) looks on with Norbert Bajurin (GGYC current Commodore). © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Russell Coutts, Larry Ellison, Jimmy Spithill and John Kostecki hold the America's Cup high in Valencia in February 2010 as GGYC Commodore Marcus Young (left) looks on with Norbert Bajurin (GGYC current Commodore). © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


He echoes the change cited in 'The Billionaire and the Mechanic' where the team changed their wingsail to be more powerful, not being entirely sure that it could withstand the stress. Just before the last race, OTUSA broke a control arm requiring a rapid on the water repair which could have taken the defender out of the regatta and handed the America's Cup to Emirates Team New Zealand.

Jimmy wouldn't be Jimmy is he didn't have a word or three for the kiwi media - his weapon of choice to hit Team New Zealand ashore regardless of the result on the water. 'Of course I had been a bit cocky and arrogant at the press conferences during the Cup match, but that was all part of the game. I wanted to unsettle the Kiwis, especially since I believed they might be vulnerable. I remember one day when Joey [Newton] came up to me after a media conference and said: 'Mate, the Kiwis aren't enjoying your comments in there,' which to me meant I should keep it going and even turn up the heat a notch'.

Describing the 2017 America's Cup as 'the best racing ever seen in an America's Cup,' Spithill doesn't let too many secrets go on the loss of the trophy.

Jimmy Spithill holds a legal AC45 Kingpost in Portsmouth presented by Emirates Team NZ © ACEA /Gilles Martin-Raget
Jimmy Spithill holds a legal AC45 Kingpost in Portsmouth presented by Emirates Team NZ © ACEA /Gilles Martin-Raget


After the first weekend of racing, he puts the 3-0 scoreline down to 'a combination of speed and outsailing us.'

During the five day break, Spithill says Oracle reduced the size of their smaller high-speed foils to match Emirates Team New Zealand's and went for 'the most aggressive rudders available', saying the combination of the two 'really made the boat tough to drive, to the point of making it almost un-sailable.'

In the end, they came to the conclusion that the only way they could win was 'if we sailed perfectly.' Spithill readily concedes that the better team won.

The last chapters were written in Bermuda, where the author Rob Mundle was present for the Match with most of the book already written.

Clearly, there were two ways it could have finished - with Spithill having achieved the outstanding 'three-peat', or going out on a two win, one loss America's Cup record and keen to come back for more.

He dwells on his age, refuting that he is 'past it' and concludes with a boxing analogy: ' I'd like to be remembered for getting up off the canvass- not for hitting it. I've just come off copping one of the biggest hidings of my life, but I ain't no feather duster.

'Not done yet.'

The blurb on the back cover described 'Chasing the Cup, My America's Cup Journey' is described as 'a rare insight into the mindset of a man at the top of his game.'

It is that for sure.


"Chasing the Cup, My America's Cup journey", Jimmy Spithill and Rob Mundle


Jimmy Spithill as you have never seen him before - recovering after elbow surgery © James Spithill
Jimmy Spithill as you have never seen him before - recovering after elbow surgery © James Spithill


ISAF Sailor of the Year Award winners Kahena Kunze, Jimmy Spithill amd Martine Grael with HM King Constantine (right) and a Rolex representative (left) © ISAF
ISAF Sailor of the Year Award winners Kahena Kunze, Jimmy Spithill amd Martine Grael with HM King Constantine (right) and a Rolex representative (left) © ISAF


- Jimmy Spithill - M20 Race - Hawaii © James Spithill
- Jimmy Spithill - M20 Race - Hawaii © James Spithill


Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill, on the cusp of winning the America’s Cup - before the start of Races 17 - 18 © Carlo Borlenghi/Luna Rossa http://www.lunarossachallenge.com
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill, on the cusp of winning the America’s Cup - before the start of Races 17 - 18 © Carlo Borlenghi/Luna Rossa http://www.lunarossachallenge.com


19/09/2013 - San Francisco (USA CA) - 34th America's Cup - Oracle Team USA vs Emirates Team New Zealand, Race Day 9 - Jimmy Spithill and Dean Barker © ACEA / Photo Abner Kingman http://photo.americascup.com
19/09/2013 - San Francisco (USA CA) - 34th America's Cup - Oracle Team USA vs Emirates Team New Zealand, Race Day 9 - Jimmy Spithill and Dean Barker © ACEA / Photo Abner Kingman http://photo.americascup.com


Chase boat conversation with Russell Coutts and Jimmy Spithill - 34th America’s Cup © America's Cup Media http://www.americascup.com/
Chase boat conversation with Russell Coutts and Jimmy Spithill - 34th America’s Cup © America's Cup Media http://www.americascup.com/


Jimmy Spithill, sailing i the Little America's Cup © Zhik http://www.zhik.com
Jimmy Spithill, sailing i the Little America's Cup © Zhik http://www.zhik.com


Jimmy Spithill (AUS) nearest the camera and CEO Russell Coutts at the media conference 28 January 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Jimmy Spithill (AUS) nearest the camera and CEO Russell Coutts at the media conference 28 January 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


BMW Oracle Racing Team, including Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts, racing against Ceeref, James Spithill (BMW Oracle), winner today of the match racing series in RC 44 Austria Cup on Gmunden (Lake Traunsee, Austria) © BMW Oracle Racing Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://www.bmworacleracing.com
BMW Oracle Racing Team, including Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts, racing against Ceeref, James Spithill (BMW Oracle), winner today of the match racing series in RC 44 Austria Cup on Gmunden (Lake Traunsee, Austria) © BMW Oracle Racing Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://www.bmworacleracing.com


Louis Vuitton Cup - RR2 Luna Rossa ITA 94, James Spithill and Torben Grael © Luna Rossa Challenge /Bruno Cocozza
Louis Vuitton Cup - RR2 Luna Rossa ITA 94, James Spithill and Torben Grael © Luna Rossa Challenge /Bruno Cocozza

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSGiacomo Yacht SaleMusto AUS 2017 660x82 3

Related Articles

America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy reflects on Bermuda
'Such an amazing journey Artemis Racing has had here in Bermuda'. 'Such an amazing journey Artemis Racing has had here in Bermuda'. Artemis Racing's Team Manager, Iain Percy, offers a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been involved in or supported our challenge for the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 27 Jul America's Cup - Top 10 Moments in Bermuda - Artemis Racing + Video
Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup Artemis Racing skipper, Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Must see for all Cup fans
Posted on 25 Jul America's Cup - Doing the testing hard yards at home
Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines. Long before being in the spot light of the America's Cup in Bermuda, the most important testing and development that would set the foundation for Emirates Team New Zealand victory was done in long hours on the water of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.
Posted on 25 Jul Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted on 19 Jul RC44 crews cross fingers for a single-hulled 36th America's Cup
Sailing alongside the owner-drivers in the RC44 class are many crew who have competed in past America's Cups. In the interests of equality, we polled two Italian tacticians and two New Zealand ones to get their views on what might happen and what should happen in this next chapter in America's Cup history.
Posted on 13 Jul America’s Cup – How to fix the world's most prestigious sailing race
This was not your father’s America’s Cup—the boats were 50-foot dragonflies skeeting across the water on hydrofoils Well, that was quick! The 35th America’s Cup was over in a heartbeat. It took barely a month for Emirates Team New Zealand to buzzsaw through a fleet of four challengers before shellacking the U.S. defender, Oracle Team USA, 7-1, to snatch yachting’s oldest prize.
Posted on 11 Jul Impact of America’s Cup to be tallied
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October With the conclusion of the 35th America’s Cup, an independent assessment has been commissioned to determine its economic impact on Bermuda. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October, according to Grant Gibbons, the Minister of Economic Development.
Posted on 3 Jul America's Cup - NZL Govt invest $5m to keep Ashby & Kiwi crew together
New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into Emirates Team New Zealand The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.
Posted on 3 Jul A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted on 1 Jul Hobie Junior Wave Regatta – Hobie Waves make a splash in Bermuda
Hailing from eight different countries, these kids were hand selected to represent their hometowns and compete While having the opportunity to compete in the regatta of a lifetime was the main draw, these sailors quickly found that teamwork, making new friends, learning about other cultures and feeling the excitement of the world was more important.
Posted on 30 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy