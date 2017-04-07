Please select your home edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

America's Cup - Japanese shift into 24x7 routine

today at 11:26 am
Softbank Team Japan test sailing on the Great Sound, Bermuda May 2017 Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © http://www.americascup.com
Softbank Team Japan have shifted into a 24hour day seven days a week routine, with just two weeks left until the start of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

In a video just released the Japanese Challenger for the America's Cup say that moving to a 24x7 mode is the only way to keep up with the maintenance workload as well fitting new developments and kit into the teams AC50.

The team have split into shifts which will remain in place until the end of their America's Cup campaign, with one shift working right through the night before handing over to the day shift each morning.



Then we drop in on a launch session as the shore crew work together to fit the wingsail on the AC50 platform ahead of going sailing.

