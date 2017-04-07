America's Cup - Japanese shift into 24x7 routine

Softbank Team Japan test sailing on the Great Sound, Bermuda May 2017

by Sail-World.com today at 11:26 amIn a video just released the Japanese Challenger for the America's Cup say that moving to a 24x7 mode is the only way to keep up with the maintenance workload as well fitting new developments and kit into the teams AC50.The team have split into shifts which will remain in place until the end of their America's Cup campaign, with one shift working right through the night before handing over to the day shift each morning.Then we drop in on a launch session as the shore crew work together to fit the wingsail on the AC50 platform ahead of going sailing.