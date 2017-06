America's Cup - J-Class on Parade on the Great Sound

Topaz - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell Topaz - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World today at 4:43 amThe J-Class were used in the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 - now ten of the large yachts gave been massively restored - making a magnificent sight when they gather as a fleet and race together.Sail-World was on the water to see these yachts from another America's Cup.









































