Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

America's Cup - Italians say monohulls will be used in the next Cup

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 5:59 am
A foiling monohull at the start of the Palermo-Montecarlo Regatta, August 2017 © CDVS | Studio Borlenghi-Francesco Ferri
Reports emanating from the Italian newspaper La Stampa has it that 36th America's Cup, to be sailed in New Zealand, will be held in monohulls.

Fabio Pozzo, a sailing correspondent for La Stampa, reported from the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo and apparently managed to get the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli and skipper Max Sirena to respond to questions outlining the parameters of the next America's Cup Class.

Using an online translator, the key points of the Italian were that a monohull would be used and that the use of a monohull was a pre-condition of Luna Rossa assisting Emirates Team NZ in the last America's Cup.

They confirmed that the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup would be announced at the end of September.

On the return to monohulls, they are reported to have commented: 'They will be very powerful boats, but technical details, for example, with the foils or the canting keel, we'll see them later.'

It was also confirmed that there would be nationality restrictions - but did not elaborate as to whether it would be for sailing crew or permeate further into the team.

It would also seem that there will be pre-America's Cup race circuits as existed in the last two editions with the America's Cup World Series, and the Acts held in the years when Swiss based Team Alinghi held the America's Cup for two cycles.

Emirates Team New Zealand - Luna Rossa’s Max Sirena - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Luna Rossa’s Max Sirena - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


However, if there is to be a switch to a new America's Cup class - the first monohull of which would probably not be launched until 2020, a class close to the chosen type of America's Cup Class would normally be nominated for an America's Cup World Series type circuit. Currently, none exists.

If the move is confirmed to monohulls, it will obsolete a fleet of six AC50 wingsailed catamarans which had had a racing life of just five months. Also jettisoned is a fleet of around 15 AC45S - test platforms - which some teams building up to four of the catamarans said to cost around $5million each.

While foiling monohulls are reasonably well proven in offshore and trans-oceanic racing they are an unknown commodity for inshore round the buoys racing and are unlikely to be as spectacular as the foiling AC50's which were really only beginning to realise their potential development.

In an AC50 launch discussion in February 2017, Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby, told Sail-World that he believed that at that stage the team had realised only 20% of the AC50's potential and by the end of the Cup they would only be at 60% of potential. From what was seen at the 35th America's Cup, that would have been an accurate forecast.

The foiling monohull type is not known for its upwind ability, with the existing boats only coming into their own once sheets are eased in trans-oceanic conditions.

New Challenger of Record - Patrizio Bertelli (Luna Rossa, dark shirt)) looks on from the back ground chase boat after Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 5 - Finishes - Race 9 - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
New Challenger of Record - Patrizio Bertelli (Luna Rossa, dark shirt)) looks on from the back ground chase boat after Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 5 - Finishes - Race 9 - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


It is also not clear if the foiling monohull would be open in design compared with the AC50 which was one design in several key aspects. The type doesn't lend itself to the tooling developed for the AC50 construction.

Given Patrizio Bertelli's previously expressed affinity with the basic concepts of the Deed of Gift, the 19th century document which governs the conduct of racing for the 166-year-old trophy, it would seem that the boats will revert to an open design to fit a box-rule (ie restricted to overall length, beam, draft and sail area).

For it to be a foiler, the yacht will need to be relatively light weight and with a long canting keel to provide the righting moment necessary to develop the power for foiling.

Multihulls achieve their righting moment through their wide beam, and not weight in a keel bulb.

The key with any America's Cup boat chosen is its performance in 5-6kts of wind - where the AC50's could hit four times the windspeed. Unless they are top performers in that condition, then they become less attractive for television and programming schedules are inevitably delayed or cancelled.

Patrizio Bertelli amd Max Sirena <br /> Luna Rossa Press Conference in Alameda-San Francisco , America’s Cup 2013<br /> © Carlo Borlenghi/Luna Rossa http://www.lunarossachallenge.com
Patrizio Bertelli amd Max Sirena
Luna Rossa Press Conference in Alameda-San Francisco , America’s Cup 2013
© Carlo Borlenghi/Luna Rossa http://www.lunarossachallenge.com


The canting keel requirement then raises the issue of whether the boats will be fitted with engines to provide the power to swing the canting keel between tacks. No canting keelboats of the size legal in the America's Cup Deed of Gift, use a block and tackle or winch systems to grind the keel from side to side, and in more sophisticated versions the canting process is handled by PLC systems.

It is not known whether the monohull would use a full wingsail rig or a hard front element with a soft back element.

Equally, it is not clear if the foils would be of the DSS type used on shorthanded round the world racers, or daggerboard foils used in the America's Cup inshore racers. Either way foil design is likely to be just as critical a design and structural issue in the next America's Cup as it was in the last two, regardless of whether they are deployed on a monohull or multihull platform.

The nationality rule is expected to hit two of the existing teams hardest - Softbank Team Japan and Swedens, Artemis Racing both of whom only had three nationals in their wider sailing squad - all of whom were grinders.

Luna Rossa is not expected to hand its rights as Challenger of Record over to a Challenger Committee as it did mid-cycle in the 35th America's Cup resulting in their exit from the competition.

While it is believed that the new America's Cup teams would prefer monohulls, and accommodation needs to be reached with the five existing America's Cup teams bound by the Framework Agreement, all of whom have a reasonable amount of skin in the multihull game.

The monhull foiler Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) reaching in the 2016 Vendée Globe © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss
The monhull foiler Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) reaching in the 2016 Vendée Globe © Cleo Barnham Hugo Boss


Strictly speaking under the Deed of Gift the call on the type of yacht used is the call of the Challenger, however, the contemporary approach is that the Challenger and Defender negotiate a Match using a boat with which they are both comfortable, and then invite teams to participate.

The phones were off the hook at Emirates Team New Zealand with the defending team not expected to make any comment on the reports emanating from Italy.

Emirates Team New Zealand is expected to be the least affected of the teams, having won two America's Cups in monohulls and another in multihulls and come very close in the 2013 regatta, also in multihulls. They also have a minimum of multihull kit, compared to three of the teams at least.

The sole advantage with a monohull would appear to be in that they may be able to be transported in a travel lift (not a certainty if DSS style foils are used), which lowers the footprint required for a team base. If wingsails are replaced with conventional rigs, then that would ease handling issues in Auckland with its fresh breezes, but the same argument applies to multihulls which can also sail with 'soft' rigs.

The Protocol governing the 36th America's Cup is expected to be announced by the end of September, and an indication of the class confirmed at that juncture.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - Broad political support for Auckland Cup venue
NZ a poll of the political parties have shown a broad level of support for the America's Cup in Auckland. With the General Election just two weeks away in New Zealand a poll of the New Zealand political parties have shown a broad level of support for the America's Cup in Auckland. Conducted by the website Stuff.co.nz the sport or America's Cup spokespeople for the main political parties have been very supportive for the February 2021 event.
Posted on 9 Sep America's Cup - Auckland Council grapples with tough Cup options
Today's Auckland City Council meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. The Auckland Council's Planning Committee met this morning in an open session to consider a number of options and updates on long term planning for the Auckland area. The meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. Which according to Mayor Phil Goff will only be held in Auckland if Emirates Team NZ are happy with the planning and where bases will be located.
Posted on 5 Sep America's Cup - Potential Australian backers of Cup Challenge named
A group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Columnists writing in The Australian Gossip have suggested that a group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Australia has not had an entrant in the America's Cup for 20 years, and by the time the next America's Cup rolls around, it will be 38 years since Australia won the 1983 event in Newport RI.
Posted on 2 Sep Gladwell's Line - Cup capers continue in Auckland and Bermuda
Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup, without too much as yet on how the next event will shape up. What has been released is a big improvement on what was produced in the run up to the last four America's Cups, which drip fed basic information over 14 months, and then changed the class nine months after entries opened.
Posted on 27 Aug America's Cup - Dalton survives 100mph Isle of Man Classic TT crash
Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT on Wednesday (NZT). The CEO of the champion America's Cup team survived a 100mph(160kmh) crash after his bike seized.
Posted on 25 Aug America's Cup - Coutts 'threatens' return to Cup if monohull chosen
Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the AC being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation Five times America's Cup winner, Russell Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the 34th And 35th America's Cup regattas being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation, in an interview with OneNews reporter Abby Wilson. Now the Commodore of Manly Sailing Club, Coutts hit back at those who have criticised the format and boats used at the two events.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - Two months on from start of 35th Match + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda. To mark the passing of the two month milestone since the start of the 35th Match for the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - It's just too damn hard to win - The Alternative Facts
Alan Sefton comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald Alan Sefton a long time and outstanding sailing and sports journalist, who was involved in Team New Zealand and its predecessor New Zealand Challenge covering the period 1987 to 2000 comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald and which has appeared in other online publications around the world. S-W NZ is advised that these comments were sent to the Herald who declined to run an
Posted on 28 Jul America's Cup - Protocol announcement for next Cup in six weeks
A Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will be announced in September. The Challenger and Defender for the 36th America's Cup, to be held in Auckland have issued a statement advising that the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will be announced in September. As previously tipped in Sail-World the statement indicates that the regatta will be held in the early 2021 - probably in February. The last America's Cup staged in New Zealand got underway on February 15, 200
Posted on 19 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ complete tour of main centres
Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin in the lower South Island. With New Zealand currently being lashed by the worst storm of the winter temperatures were around 6C, however once again there was a large crowd to greet the team and America's Cup, and a warm welcome.
Posted on 13 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy