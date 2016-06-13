America's Cup - Italians say monohulls will be used in the next Cup

A foiling monohull at the start of the Palermo-Montecarlo Regatta, August 2017 © CDVS | Studio Borlenghi-Francesco Ferri A foiling monohull at the start of the Palermo-Montecarlo Regatta, August 2017 © CDVS | Studio Borlenghi-Francesco Ferri

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 5:59 amFabio Pozzo, a sailing correspondent for La Stampa, reported from the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo and apparently managed to get the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli and skipper Max Sirena to respond to questions outlining the parameters of the next America's Cup Class.Using an online translator, the key points of the Italian were that a monohull would be used and that the use of a monohull was a pre-condition of Luna Rossa assisting Emirates Team NZ in the last America's Cup.They confirmed that the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup would be announced at the end of September.On the return to monohulls, they are reported to have commented: 'They will be very powerful boats, but technical details, for example, with the foils or the canting keel, we'll see them later.'It was also confirmed that there would be nationality restrictions - but did not elaborate as to whether it would be for sailing crew or permeate further into the team.It would also seem that there will be pre-America's Cup race circuits as existed in the last two editions with the America's Cup World Series, and the Acts held in the years when Swiss based Team Alinghi held the America's Cup for two cycles.



However, if there is to be a switch to a new America's Cup class - the first monohull of which would probably not be launched until 2020, a class close to the chosen type of America's Cup Class would normally be nominated for an America's Cup World Series type circuit. Currently, none exists.



If the move is confirmed to monohulls, it will obsolete a fleet of six AC50 wingsailed catamarans which had had a racing life of just five months. Also jettisoned is a fleet of around 15 AC45S - test platforms - which some teams building up to four of the catamarans said to cost around $5million each.



While foiling monohulls are reasonably well proven in offshore and trans-oceanic racing they are an unknown commodity for inshore round the buoys racing and are unlikely to be as spectacular as the foiling AC50's which were really only beginning to realise their potential development.



In an AC50 launch discussion in February 2017, Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby, told Sail-World that he believed that at that stage the team had realised only 20% of the AC50's potential and by the end of the Cup they would only be at 60% of potential. From what was seen at the 35th America's Cup, that would have been an accurate forecast.



The foiling monohull type is not known for its upwind ability, with the existing boats only coming into their own once sheets are eased in trans-oceanic conditions.







It is also not clear if the foiling monohull would be open in design compared with the AC50 which was one design in several key aspects. The type doesn't lend itself to the tooling developed for the AC50 construction.



Given Patrizio Bertelli's previously expressed affinity with the basic concepts of the Deed of Gift, the 19th century document which governs the conduct of racing for the 166-year-old trophy, it would seem that the boats will revert to an open design to fit a box-rule (ie restricted to overall length, beam, draft and sail area).



For it to be a foiler, the yacht will need to be relatively light weight and with a long canting keel to provide the righting moment necessary to develop the power for foiling.



Multihulls achieve their righting moment through their wide beam, and not weight in a keel bulb.



The key with any America's Cup boat chosen is its performance in 5-6kts of wind - where the AC50's could hit four times the windspeed. Unless they are top performers in that condition, then they become less attractive for television and programming schedules are inevitably delayed or cancelled.







The canting keel requirement then raises the issue of whether the boats will be fitted with engines to provide the power to swing the canting keel between tacks. No canting keelboats of the size legal in the America's Cup Deed of Gift, use a block and tackle or winch systems to grind the keel from side to side, and in more sophisticated versions the canting process is handled by PLC systems.



It is not known whether the monohull would use a full wingsail rig or a hard front element with a soft back element.



Equally, it is not clear if the foils would be of the DSS type used on shorthanded round the world racers, or daggerboard foils used in the America's Cup inshore racers. Either way foil design is likely to be just as critical a design and structural issue in the next America's Cup as it was in the last two, regardless of whether they are deployed on a monohull or multihull platform.



The nationality rule is expected to hit two of the existing teams hardest - Softbank Team Japan and Swedens, Artemis Racing both of whom only had three nationals in their wider sailing squad - all of whom were grinders.



Luna Rossa is not expected to hand its rights as Challenger of Record over to a Challenger Committee as it did mid-cycle in the 35th America's Cup resulting in their exit from the competition.



While it is believed that the new America's Cup teams would prefer monohulls, and accommodation needs to be reached with the five existing America's Cup teams bound by the Framework Agreement, all of whom have a reasonable amount of skin in the multihull game.







Strictly speaking under the Deed of Gift the call on the type of yacht used is the call of the Challenger, however, the contemporary approach is that the Challenger and Defender negotiate a Match using a boat with which they are both comfortable, and then invite teams to participate.



The phones were off the hook at Emirates Team New Zealand with the defending team not expected to make any comment on the reports emanating from Italy.



Emirates Team New Zealand is expected to be the least affected of the teams, having won two America's Cups in monohulls and another in multihulls and come very close in the 2013 regatta, also in multihulls. They also have a minimum of multihull kit, compared to three of the teams at least.



The sole advantage with a monohull would appear to be in that they may be able to be transported in a travel lift (not a certainty if DSS style foils are used), which lowers the footprint required for a team base. If wingsails are replaced with conventional rigs, then that would ease handling issues in Auckland with its fresh breezes, but the same argument applies to multihulls which can also sail with 'soft' rigs.



The Protocol governing the 36th America's Cup is expected to be announced by the end of September, and an indication of the class confirmed at that juncture.

