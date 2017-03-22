America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ two-up on the Waitemata

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 12:35 amThe cycle-grinders were two per side for the trip down the harbour making the transitions from gybe to gybe very interesting - and almost imperceptible. It was the same mode they had sailed back upwind the day before. But on the way out to their training course off Browns Island - they were back in the cyclists to windward mode.The supermaxi CQS was also out on the Waitemata yesterday - providing a nice contract to the AC50.













































