Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ two-up on the Waitemata

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 12:35 am
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ were sailing on the Waitemata yesterday with just a couple of weeks left before they head for Bermuda and the 35th America's Cup.

The cycle-grinders were two per side for the trip down the harbour making the transitions from gybe to gybe very interesting - and almost imperceptible. It was the same mode they had sailed back upwind the day before. But on the way out to their training course off Browns Island - they were back in the cyclists to windward mode.

The supermaxi CQS was also out on the Waitemata yesterday - providing a nice contract to the AC50.

- Emirates Team NZ and CQS - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ and CQS - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- Emirates Team NZ - Waitemata Harbour - March 22, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz






Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3Dubarry 2016 660x82 1Pantaenius - Worldwide Support

Related Articles

America's Cup - Late Protocol change further stacks deck against Kiwis
Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago. Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago. On the face of it, the change - to allow 23 days training against each other repairs an omission by the Commissioner for the America's Cup. But it is the timing of the move that is surprising
Posted on 22 Mar America's Cup - Ben and Barry on Bermuda docking technique
Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique, after the British America's Cup team had a close encounter with their mobile dock in Bermuda. Here's a few tips on how to dock the easy way.
Posted on 21 Mar America's Cup - Ouch ... AC50 style - Video
Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned on Friday. In this clip the British America's Cup team appear to cop a gust a the wrong moment from the wrong direction and accelerate as they should be slowing down. Turn your audio to hear the crunch.
Posted on 18 Mar Intrepid skipper and Star World Champion Bill Ficker dies at 89
William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died at the age of 89 years. One of USA's most distinguished sailors, Bill Ficker was a winner of the America's Cup, a Star World Champion and the winner of the Congressional Cup.
Posted on 15 Mar America's Cup - Groupama Team France launch their AC50 in Bermuda
Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda on Monday, local time. Images from the launch plus video are in this story. In an intimate “unofficial” celebration, Elise Bakhoum the only woman on Groupama Team France’s shore team christened the yacht Groupama Team France in traditional French fashion at Dockyard yesterday.
Posted on 14 Mar America's Cup - Ben Ainslie updates on Land Rover BAR's AC50
Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita' Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup. This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.
Posted on 8 Mar America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Wingsail twist explained - Video
OTUSA Wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. For the latest in Oracle Team USA's TechTuesday series wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. Video by Javier Salinas / Oracle Team USA
Posted on 8 Mar Late afternoon racing and Bermudian ceremony will start America’s Cup
Racing will start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in first match race Racing will now start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in the first match race of the 35th America’s Cup. That battle will set the stage for races two, three and four of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, when all six teams will take each other on the water on the first day of racing.
Posted on 3 Mar America's Cup - Artemis Racing sail their new AC50 for the first time
On Monday the Sweden's America's Cup Challenger, Artemis Racing sailed its new AC50 Magic Blue On Monday the team sailed its new America’s Cup Class yacht (AC50), Magic Blue, for the first time.The team will soon continue its two boat match racing programme against T2, the team’s second AC45S Surrogate or development boat, with Francesco Bruni at the helm.
Posted on 1 Mar America's Cup - Japanese launch new Challenger in Bermuda
A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new AC50 A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America’s Cup Class race boat, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America’s Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger. Hikari, meaning “flash of light”, was selected from over 430 names submitted by fans in Japan through a nationwide contest held by SoftBank Corp. in the le
Posted on 26 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy