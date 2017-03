America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ flypast Devonport

Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 on the Waitemata. March 23, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 on the Waitemata. March 23, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell on 23 MarOur cameras were on Devonport Wharf to catch the sequence - and for the first time we were close enough for a wide angle lens had to be used.The setting sun provided some interesting backlit effects at the end of the sequence.

































































