America's Cup - Images from the final Practice Day on the Great Sound

Softbank Team Japan and Land Rover BAR (GBR) Practice Day, America's Cup 2017, May 25, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda

by Richard Gladwell today at 10:02 pmOriginally Practice Racing was scheduled with all teams being required to participate. However in the fresh conditions close to the limit allowed for racing, participation was made voluntary, and three teams headed out onto the Great Sound.Winds varied from 15-20kt average to 25kts plus in the top end gusts.Softbank Team Japan, Oracle Team USA and Land Rover BAR went through similar routines reaching down the Sound, and then returning upwind, often with some breaks in between as adjustments were made and tried.Emirates Team New Zealand didn't venture out at all. Groupama Team France rigged up and had their AC50 in the water before pulling her out and packing away. Artemis Racing rounded out their America's Cup preparations with a training session in the late afternoon/early evening and was still out sailing at 6.30pm.

























































