America's Cup - Images from the Final Race of the 35th Match

Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 5 - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 5 - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell/Sail-World.com today at 4:46 amThe race was won by Emirates Team New Zealand with a margin of 54 seconds. The Team representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron won by winning eight races to the one by the team representing Golden Gate Yacht Club or 7-1 in the official point score.









































