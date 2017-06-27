Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Images from the Cup Hand-over and Presentation

by Scott Stallard today at 4:47 am
America's Cup Presentation - June 27, 2017 America's Cup Village, Bermuda Scott Stallard http://scottstallard.com/
Bermudan based photographer, Scott Stallard, was on hand to capture the presentation of the America's Cup to the new holder Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

Scott Stallard has been on the water for most of the racing in the 35th America's Cup.

He is also a noted adventure and expedition photographer who has undertaken assignments in the Arctic, Antarctica, North Korea, Iran and more. He also shoots around Bermuda. See his website www.scottstallard.com

