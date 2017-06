America's Cup - Images from the Challengers Final - Day 1

Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling - Race 3 - Finish Challenger Final, Day 1 - 35th America's Cup - Day 14 - Bermuda June 10, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling - Race 3 - Finish Challenger Final, Day 1 - 35th America's Cup - Day 14 - Bermuda June 10, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World today at 6:40 am









































