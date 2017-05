America's Cup - Images from a controversial Day 3 in Bermuda

Artemis Racing heads off Emirates Team New Zealand - Race 13 - Round Robin 1 - America's Cup 2017, May 29, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell Artemis Racing heads off Emirates Team New Zealand - Race 13 - Round Robin 1 - America's Cup 2017, May 29, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell today at 11:24 pmHere's Sail-World's on the water view of the day's action.

























































