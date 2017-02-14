Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Images from Oracle Team USA AC50 unveiling in Bermuda
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 11:59 am
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Top international photographer Carlo Borlenghi was present in Bermuda at the Oracle Team USA unveiling of their AC50 and provided this gallery of images of the occasion.
The AC50 was revealed for the first time, but was not launched or sailed.
City of Hamilton, February 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Jimmy Spithill, Skipper and Helmsman - Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Dockside - BMW i3, America’s Cup and Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Oracle Team USA - new America’s Cup Class boat - Unveiling - Bermuda, February 14, 2017 © BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Related Articles
Just 100 days to the start of the 35th America's Cup
Right across the beautiful island of Bermuda, preparations continue apace for the incredible events.
Right across the beautiful island of Bermuda, preparations continue apace for the incredible events that will unfold, with racing taking place on the Great Sound.
Posted today at 12:23 pm
America's Cup - Kiwis sign Olympic Cyclist for the Tour de Bermuda
Ttop cyclist Simon van Velthooven, a 2012 Olympic Bronze cycling medallist had been signed by the America's Cup team
Emirates Team New Zealand put in a second foiling display on Auckland's Waitemata harbour ahead of the official launching of their AC50 tomorrow. With brighter skies the cycling team took their places on the pedalstals and used leg power to provide the hydraulic pressure necessary to run the AC50's control systems for the foils and wingsail.
Posted today at 6:58 am
Oracle Team USA celebrate completion of new America’s Cup Class boat
Oracle Team USA held a ceremony at its team base to reveal its new America’s Cup Class boat, “17”
On Tuesday evening, Oracle Team USA held a ceremony at its team base to reveal its new America’s Cup Class boat, “17”, the foiling catamaran the team will race this summer in Bermuda.
Posted today at 3:44 am
America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand reveal big AC50 breakthrough
Emirates Team New Zealand have splashed their new AC50 in Auckland this morning and revealed another break-though.
Emirates Team New Zealand have splashed their new AC50 in Auckland this morning and have revealed another break-though. In the 2013 America's Cup the team designed the first foiling catamaran even though that concept was not contemplated in the rules. It was widely reckoned that they revealed their secret too early and other teams were able to copy in the time available.
Posted on 14 Feb
Seventeen O'pen BIC sailors now selected for the America's Cup
Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen
Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen, held in conjunction with the America’s Cup Finals, June 15-18 in Bermuda.
Posted on 12 Feb
America's Cup - Video of Brits AC50 launch and team base construction
Bermuda Media/News company Ber Memes was at the launch of Land Rover BAR's AC50 on Monday, and took along a drone
Ber Memes was invited to the launch of Land Rover BAR's AC50 on Monday, and took along a drone for the occasion capturing some interesting video of the launch ceremony, the French and Kiwi base construction on 'The Island' can be seen, along with still images Also clearly visible are the French and New Zealand bases still under construction on land apparently still being reclaimed
Posted on 8 Feb
America's Cup - Land Rover BAR Supporters newsletter - February 2017
February 2017 edition of Land Rover BAR's America's Cup newsletter
The year of the 35th America's Cup is upon us and so far January has flown by and we now have less than four months to go before racing kicks off, the team are heads down and focussed on bringing the Cup home. The reveal of our America's Cup Class boat this week – code-named R1, but now christened Rita – was a huge milestone and showcased the combined efforts across three years of the whole Lan
Posted on 7 Feb
America's Cup - Endeavour above and below decks on 34 Cup Challenger
Yachting World's Toby Hodges takes us for a ride on the J Class yacht, and 1934 America's Cup Challenger Endeavour
Yachting World's Toby Hodges takes us for a ride on the J Class yacht, and 1934 America's Cup Challenger designed by Charles Nicholson and Owned/skippered by T.O.M Sopwith. Have a look above and below decks on one of the most famous J Class built.
Posted on 7 Feb
America's Cup - Reflections 30 years on from Fremantle
It’s been 30 years since Dennis Conner cemented his legacy as Mr. America’s Cup, winning back the trophy he lost in 1983
It’s been 30 years since Dennis Conner cemented his legacy as Mr. America’s Cup, winning back the trophy he lost in 1983 to the Australians. The 1983 upset marked the first time the America’s Cup had been won by a challenger in 132-years. Conner was devastated and immediately set about putting a plan in place to win it back.
Posted on 6 Feb
America's Cup - Olympic multihull Gold medalist revisits Artemis
Santiago Lange, skipper of the Gold Medal winning Nacra 17 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Regatta dropped into his former Ameri
Santiago Lange, skipper of the Gold Medal winning Nacra 17 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Regatta dropped into his former America's Cup team, Artemis Racing in Bermuda. The purpose of the visit was twofold - to experience sailing one of the fully foiling AC45S test boats owned by the Swedish America's Cup team, and also to give an independent view of where the team is at in terms of its development.
Posted on 6 Feb
