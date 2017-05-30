America's Cup - Images from Day 4 - Start of Round Robin 2

Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 4:16 amThe regatta has started to lose some of its bonhomie, as one team will be out of the competition come Saturday, and two more go towards the end of the following week.Plus Emirates Team New Zealand have had a good run of luck and been able to stage a good comeback or two, while they polish their challenge which outwardly looks to be running like clockwork.





































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154208