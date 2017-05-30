Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Images from Day 4 - Start of Round Robin 2

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 4:16 am
Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sail-World's cameras were on the water again on the Great Sound for the start of Round Robin 2.

The regatta has started to lose some of its bonhomie, as one team will be out of the competition come Saturday, and two more go towards the end of the following week.

Plus Emirates Team New Zealand have had a good run of luck and been able to stage a good comeback or two, while they polish their challenge which outwardly looks to be running like clockwork.

Artemis Racing - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Artemis Racing - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Oracle Team USA - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand with the TV boat astern - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand with the TV boat astern - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Red Bull AC Youth America's Cup AC45's moored out - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Red Bull AC Youth America's Cup AC45's moored out - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Round Robin 1, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Round Robin 1, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Groupama Team France - leg 1 - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France - leg 1 - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand's cyclors jump into their seats after the finish - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand's cyclors jump into their seats after the finish - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Oracle Team USA - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Groupama Team France - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France - Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

Related Articles

America's Cup - Day 4 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Three races were held today on Great Sound in 12- 14 knots of wind. It was a day to get more racing Three races were held today on Great Sound in 12- 14 knots of wind. It was a day to get more racing in as the forecast for the next few days is very light. However the schedule was set in stone and so no changes were made. Four races are on the schedule for tomorrow.
Posted today at 4:15 am Better day for Sir Ben and Land Rover Bar
Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR arrested the run of losses the British team suffered in the first Round Robin Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR arrested the run of losses the British team suffered in the first Round Robin stage of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, kicking off round two with a second win of the competition, again beating Artemis Racing who had a tough day in Bermuda.
Posted today at 3:59 am America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
Today's catch up with America's Cup Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We cover off Artemis vs Emirates race from yesterday Today's catch up with America's Cup Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We cover off the Artemis vs Emirates race from yesterday, the re-match coming up first thing today, just how well SoftBank Team Japan were sailing yesterday, and the light-air conditions that may effect tomorrow's racing...
Posted today at 3:25 am 'Band-aid' solution helps Oracle Team USA take the win to open RR2
Oracle Team USA beat Groupama Team France for the second time in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Oracle Team USA beat Groupama Team France for the second time in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, to retain its position at the top of the leaderboard.
Posted today at 3:09 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ hunt down Artemis Racing on Day 4
The most anticipated race of the 35th America’s Cup so far was the rematch between Artemis Racing and Emirates Team NZ The most anticipated race of the 35th America’s Cup so far was the rematch of the previous days epic battle between Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand. Emirates Team New Zealand started with port entry taking the action deep into the start box.
Posted on 30 May Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pathway to professional sailing
Axelsson is one of two graduates (along with Volvo Ocean Race winner Luke Parkinson of Australia) on Artemis Racing team When the first regatta was launched on San Francisco Bay in 2013, Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher had a clear goal: to find the world’s best young sailors, introduce them to the type of big-boat competition seen in elite racing
Posted on 30 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup– More Day 2 action shots by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 2 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Second error by Umpires, and must wins for Artemis
America's Cup Chief Umpire, Richard Slater admitted that there had been a signalling error of starting penalty At this morning's media briefing held daily by the Race Director Iain Murray and Chief Umpire Richard Slater, the questions flew regarding yesterday's surprise admission by the Chief Umpire that an error had been made, but that the win to Emirates Team New Zealand would stand.
Posted on 30 May America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
Ricardo Pinto was in air at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 3. Photographer Ricardo Pinto was in air at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 3.
Posted on 30 May
