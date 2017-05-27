Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Images from Bermuda - Day 2
by Richard Gladwell today at 5:17 am
Finish Race 8 - Land Rover BAR - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 Richard Gladwell
www.photosport.co.nz
Six races were sailed on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on hand to capture some of the action.
Race 8 - Oracle Team USA prestart - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ's victory dip on the finish line of Race 11 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 12 - Start Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 7 - Groupama Team France has a nation win over Artemis Racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 7 - High Fives on Groupama Team France after their Race 7 win - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 8 - Land Rover BAR - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 7- Groupama Team France - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 12 - Larry Ellison watches Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 10 - Artemis racing leads Oracle Team USA at Mark 1 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 10 - Oracle dives at the end of a foiling gybe - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 12 - Oracle Team USA at the finish - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Related Articles
America's Cup - Land Rover BAR has a show stopping nosedive
British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR hasn't had the best of opening days for their America's Cup Regatta.
British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR hasn't had the best of opening days for their America's Cup Regatta. Yesterday there was the collision with Softbank Team Japan, which came close to sinking the Brit's AC50. Today in Race 8 Land Rover BAR had a spectacular and unexpected nosedive - which bought the AC50 to a near stop.
Posted today at 4:59 am
America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 2.
Photographer Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 2.
Posted today at 4:55 am
America's Cup - Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest.
Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest. What is of interest in a condition like this is to see who has the light air boards on and who has the all-purpose boards on.
Posted today at 4:35 am
America's Cup - The sun shines on Cammas and Burling in Bermuda
Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day
Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day, a celebration of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program, the America’s Cup’s youth education and sailing initiative.
Posted today at 4:23 am
America's Cup - Iain Murray on today
Iain Murray, provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50.
Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50.
Posted today at 4:00 am
America's Cup - Oracle Team USA finishes RR1 racing with four wins
Oracle Team USA has finished Round Robin One of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a four - one record.
Oracle Team USA, the defending champion of the America's Cup, has finished Round Robin One of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a four - one record.
Posted today at 3:27 am
Spithill & Oracle Team USA take 2nd Sunday victory with win over Japan
In its third race of the day, Oracle Team USA won the start against SoftBank Team Japan
In its third race of the day, Oracle Team USA won the start against SoftBank Team Japan, with a strongly executed timed start and a long luff on the first leg, which allowed the American team to grab an early lead.
Posted today at 2:45 am
Oracle Team USA sees off the British challenger in first Sunday race
A difficult pre-start in the first of three scheduled races for Oracle Team USA on Sunday
A difficult pre-start in the first of three scheduled races for Oracle Team USA on Sunday, saw the American defender trail Land Rover BAR off the starting line.
Posted today at 2:36 am
America's Cup - Strong Day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand
Race Day 2 for Emirates Team NZ was about getting down to business, with two big races
Race Day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand was about getting down to business, with two big races against Softbank Team Japan and Land Rover BAR respectively In race 9 against the Japanese Emirates Team New Zealand entered on starboard and both boats stayed apart until 30 seconds to the start, duelling down below the pin-end layline.
Posted on 28 May
Louis Vuitton America's Cup – More action shots by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 28 May
