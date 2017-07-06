Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Images as Auckland celebrates the Cup's return

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 10:28 am
Emirates Team New Zealand - Prime Minister Bill English, far right - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Auckland crowds, estimated at 80,000, braved thunder, lightning and rain to give Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup an enthusiastic welcome in scenes reminiscent of a similar parade in 1995 when Sir Peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts returned with the Auld Mug from San Diego.

Fittingly and to reinforce the long term support from key sponsors, the team travelled in a fleet of Toyota vehicles.

Sail-World's NZ Editor caught the action around Market Place, where the official speeches took place, before the America's Cup left for a tour of the hour front.

Emirates Team New Zealand - The America's Cup enters Market Square - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - lead party - with Prime Minister Bill English - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Fans wait at Viaduct Harbor - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - There's a Cup in there somewhere - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Sailing and Shore crewParade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Crowds gather - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Prime Minister Bill English with Grant dalton - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Maori Challenge - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Sailing and Shore crew applaud as the rain buckets down - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Luna Rossa's Max Sirena - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling and Blair Tuke - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Fans in the Rain - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Blair Take does yet another interview - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Long-time ETNZ member Rob Salthouse - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Fans at Market Square - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Fans in the rain - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - the Auld Mug is presented to the fans - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Sir Stephen Tindall places a NZ flag in the America's Cup as the Auld Mug embarks on a harbour tour - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - the Auld Mug is presented to the fans as the rain pelts down - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Fans crowd every vantage point in the Viaduct Harbour - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Related Articles

America's Cup - Huge crowds brave rain and thunder to welcome Cup
A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup back to New Zealand. The parade began halfway down Auckland's main street and worked its way around the waterfront to the Viaduct Harbour, when the premier trophy in sailing was put aboard a ferry along with the team and some media to tour the waterfront.
Posted today at 9:20 am America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - The Auld Mug returns to Aotearoa + Video
The America's Cup arrived back in New Zealand around 11.00am on Wednesday morning, local time. The America's Cup arrived back in New Zealand around 11.00am on Wednesday morning, local time. The Auld Mug was accompanied by over 50 team members after a non-stop flight from Dubai in an Emirates Airlines A380. A crowd of mostly friends and family were almost out-numbered by a large media contingent representing all the major news outlets and conglomerates.
Posted on 5 Jul
