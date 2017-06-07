America's Cup - Iain Murray postpones AC Racing in Bermuda

by Nic Douglass today at 1:14 amWe will see racing continue tomorrow, and possibly Friday (reserve day) to complete the full Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Final program. We will keep you posted further on updates as we receive them.Our update with Iain Murray, the America's Cup Regatta Director just twenty minutes ago before he hit the water to go and check the conditions. He is out there now, and we will be keeping you posted right here as to whether racing will go ahead.The Big Fella spoke to us about his 1995 America's Cup campaign where he went out to race the Kiwis, and the Aussies sank their boat. Sailors are emotionally charged and trained to win - and sometimes, things just go wrong! We also spoke about the wind limits, the conditions yesterday, and of course the Emirates Team New Zealand capsize.Breakage, recovery, survival conditions & a capsize made the second day of racing at the 35th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semis beyond exciting! Here is our recap that airs on the Nautical Channel to over 22 million sailing and water sport enthusiasts around the world daily. My commentary intermingled with interviews and footage from out on the race track, thanks to the America's Cup, makes for a great piece to cover the events of the day.Wow. As I say here ahead of today's interviews following the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Series, I think I got my cardio in today just watching the racing. I am so glad all are safe, I hope all get their boats sorted overnight (good luck shore teams!) and I am grateful that I can share these chats with Peter Burling after Emirates Team New Zealand safely returned to shore, Dean Barker on SoftBank Team Japan's continuing improvements and with Nathan Outteridge from Artemis Racing on why they struggled today, and what we can expect coming into their next races.I passed on my best to ETNZ and wished them well on all of your behalf - let's see whether we get racing tomorrow, but given it is looking windier than today, I think the teams might appreciate another day in their sheds! See what happens, Nic :)Footage and interviews to appear in our Nautical Channel update, and thanks to the AC for their fantastic images and video today. Hard to think that such a tough incident is just so addictive to watch.Emirates Team New Zealand are in at the dock.....!!? Live from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Race Village as ETNZ came ashore.ETNZ are switching wings, racing for the first match between Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan is currently postponed. Wind between 22 and 24 knots average. Will the Kiwis make their race against Land Rover BAR.....?!





