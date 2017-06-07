Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

America's Cup - Iain Murray postpones AC Racing in Bermuda

by Nic Douglass today at 1:14 am
35th America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Racing has been postponed in Bermuda today with Iain Murray, Regatta Director recording gusts outside the 24 knot wind limit for the AC50's.

We will see racing continue tomorrow, and possibly Friday (reserve day) to complete the full Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Final program. We will keep you posted further on updates as we receive them.

Iain Murray, Regatta Director spoke with Nic this morning

Racing is looking unlikely today

Our update with Iain Murray, the America's Cup Regatta Director just twenty minutes ago before he hit the water to go and check the conditions. He is out there now, and we will be keeping you posted right here as to whether racing will go ahead.

The Big Fella spoke to us about his 1995 America's Cup campaign where he went out to race the Kiwis, and the Aussies sank their boat. Sailors are emotionally charged and trained to win - and sometimes, things just go wrong! We also spoke about the wind limits, the conditions yesterday, and of course the Emirates Team New Zealand capsize.



Nautical Channel AC Update - 7 June 2017

Carnage in Bermuda, but all are safe!

Breakage, recovery, survival conditions & a capsize made the second day of racing at the 35th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semis beyond exciting! Here is our recap that airs on the Nautical Channel to over 22 million sailing and water sport enthusiasts around the world daily. My commentary intermingled with interviews and footage from out on the race track, thanks to the America's Cup, makes for a great piece to cover the events of the day.



Interviews with the skippers - and footage of the Emirates Team NZ capsize

Wow. As I say here ahead of today's interviews following the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Series, I think I got my cardio in today just watching the racing. I am so glad all are safe, I hope all get their boats sorted overnight (good luck shore teams!) and I am grateful that I can share these chats with Peter Burling after Emirates Team New Zealand safely returned to shore, Dean Barker on SoftBank Team Japan's continuing improvements and with Nathan Outteridge from Artemis Racing on why they struggled today, and what we can expect coming into their next races.

I passed on my best to ETNZ and wished them well on all of your behalf - let's see whether we get racing tomorrow, but given it is looking windier than today, I think the teams might appreciate another day in their sheds! See what happens, Nic :)

Footage and interviews to appear in our Nautical Channel update, and thanks to the AC for their fantastic images and video today. Hard to think that such a tough incident is just so addictive to watch.



Live: From the village as ETNZ change over their wing

Emirates Team New Zealand are in at the dock.....!!? Live from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Race Village as ETNZ came ashore.

ETNZ are switching wings, racing for the first match between Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan is currently postponed. Wind between 22 and 24 knots average. Will the Kiwis make their race against Land Rover BAR.....?!



35th America's Cup 2017 - Forecast © .
35th America's Cup 2017 - Forecast © .



For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Barz Optics - FloatersDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

America's Cup - Norauto confirms its commitment to Franck Cammas
Major sponsor of eliminated French America's Cup team, Groupama Team France have confirmed their commitment Major sponsor of eliminated French America's Cup team, Groupama Team France have confirmed their commitment to campaign in the 36th America's Cup. At his final media conference, after being the first team to exit the 35th America's Cup Franck Cammas hinted at a return provided there was no change in boat from the AC50.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand ready to race + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have assembled one racing wing sail and are repairing the second one Emirates Team New Zealand have assembled one racing wing sail and are repairing the second one damaged on Tuesday afternoon in race 4 of the Semi-Finals in the 2017 America's Cup. Repairs are also being undertaken to the platform after the damage sustained during the pitchpole at the start of Race 4
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Semi-Finals racing postponed due to strong winds
Four Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals races have had to be postponed until Thursday 8th June America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), the independent organisation responsible for the rules and regulations of America’s Cup racing, confirmed today that the four Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals races scheduled for Wednesday 7th June have had to be postponed until Thursday 8th June.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Race Director hits back on Semi Final racing questions
Iain Murray came out firing live bullets over claims that racing should not have been staged Iain Murray, Race Director for the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta, came out firing live bullets over claims that racing should not have been staged in yesterday's Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final. Second question in the session came from RNZ's Todd Niall asking in hindsight whether it was safe to race the AC50's in yesterday's winds of just under the limit?
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ pitchpole in Semi-Final + Video
A nosedive in Race 4 of the semi-finals in Bermuda has put Emirates Team NZ’s challenge for the America’s Cup under huge A catastrophic capsize in race four of the semi-finals in Bermuda has put Emirates Team New Zealand’s challenge for the 35th America’s Cup under huge pressure. Chasing the British at the start of the race against Britain’s Ben Ainslie Racing, the Kiwi boat pitch-poled violently with the bows digging into the water followed by the wing-sail.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Image gallery - Pitchpole and righting sequence
Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the water and ashore when the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 pitchpoled Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the water and ashore when the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 pitchpoled just after starting in Race 4 of the second day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Semi-Finals. Here's some images from on the water and ashore as the catamaran was righted and recovered.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race Day 3 action-shots
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from LV America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Day 11 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested. Big day on Great Sound. Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested. The pre start jostling was rather tame today and in three out of the four starts, one of the teams was late to the line. It seems that teams had come to the conclusion that they weren’t going to win the race at the start but they could easily loose it.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand capsize in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second LV America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race of the day against Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Emirates have a massive day at office - All are safe
Extreme conditions, breakage and capsize were highlights for day two of LV America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Finals Extreme conditions, breakage and a capsize were the highlights for day two of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Finals.
Posted on 7 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy