America's Cup - Iain Murray on today

by Nic Douglass today at 4:00 am
35th America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Racing preview

Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50.



Racing recap

While getting in the zone for today, he is a recap of yesterday including racing wrap and review from Nic Douglass thanks to the Nautical Channel.



For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.
