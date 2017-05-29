Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Iain Murray on today - 29 May 2017

by Nic Douglass today at 3:35 am
Artemis Racing - 35th America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Racing preview

Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a review on what we can expect as the teams move into their higher wind range today, and on what speeds we can expect the boats to reach.



Racing recap

While getting in the zone for today, here is a recap of yesterday including racing wrap and review from Nic Douglass thanks to the Nautical Channel.



The full interviews with the Sailor Girl from the mixed zone - some are in the review above, but we are pretty keen to share the whole lot with you as well. Chatting with the sailors is the next best thing to seeing the boats in action themselves!



SoftBank Team Japan & Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
SoftBank Team Japan & Emirates Team New Zealand - 35th America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



