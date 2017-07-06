Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Huge crowds brave rain and thunder to welcome Cup

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 9:20 am
A general view of Queen Street during the Team New Zealand Americas Cup Welcome Home Parade on July 6, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Simon Watts/Getty Images) Getty Images
A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup back to New Zealand.

The parade began halfway down Auckland's main street and worked its way around the waterfront to the Viaduct Harbour, when the premier trophy in sailing was put aboard a ferry along with the team and some media to tour the waterfront.

Many compared today's parade compared with the last America's Cup win by the Peter Blake led team from the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron's. As in 1995, when fine weather prevailed and both pulled a large crowd of office workers and school children - with most schools giving parents permission to take their children out of school for the day.

The Auckland weather was back to its fickle best, with the winter's day being a far cry from the 30 degree heat and 70% humidity of Bermuda. After heavy rain overnight, the day improved until the start of the parade, when storm clouds moved in and heavy rain began just before the start of the official ceremonies and speeches. Similar conditions prevailed for the launch of Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup winner - Maori belief if that heavy rain on such occasions is a good omen - being tears of happiness from ancestors.

Peter Burling (L) and Grant Dalton (R) of Emirates Team New Zealand during the Team New Zealand Americas Cup Welcome Home Parade on July 6, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) © Getty Images
Certainly the America's Cup parade was one that most experienced New Zealand sailors thought they would never again see again in their lifetimes.

The event was covered live in its entirety by the two main free to air TV channels, all major radio stations, and broadcast throughout New Zealand.

The team was accompanied by the New Zealand Prime Minister the Rt Hon Bill English, and two Cabinet Ministers - the Minister of Economic Development the Hon Simon Bridges, and Minister of Sport and Recreation, Dr Jonathan Colman. Simon Bridges is also the MP for Tauranga, home of Emirates Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling.

A general view of Queen Street during the Emirates Team New Zealand Americas Cup Welcome Home Parade on July 6, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Simon Watts/Getty Images) © Getty Images
After the two hour long parade, the America's Cup returned to the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron where it will be displayed in a high security case along with the two Louis Vuitton challenger selection series trophies which are also held by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

Similar parades are planned for next week for the other main centres in Auckland, after which the America's Cup will be taken to smaller provinces and yacht clubs. The majority of the sailing crew (those who had sailed before this America's Cup cycle) hail from outside Auckland.

The Protocol for the 36th America's Cup has been drafted and signed by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and will be forwarded to the Challenger of Record, Circolo della Vela Sicilia for discussion and amendment if required.

Peter Burling of Emirates Team New Zealand holds the Louis Vuitton Cup aloft during the Team New Zealand Americas Cup Welcome Home Parade on July 6, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) © Getty Images
The dates of the 36th America's Cup are expected to be announced in the next few weeks. The 2000 America's Cup ran for over four months, beginning on October 18, 1999 and was completed on March 2, 2000. The Match itself began on February 20, 2000 - a month considered to be the most settled in the New Zealand summer, and after the end of the school and summer holidays.

The 35th America's Cup Regatta in Bermuda lasted just over a month, with many feeling that the double Round Robin which formed the Qualifiers was too short, particularly with the Challenger Finals beginning the day after the conclusion of the Semi-Final phase. Final dates are expected to be dependent on the number of Challengers competing.

Peter Burling (L) and Grant Dalton (R) celebrate as Glenn Ashby holds the Americas Cup during the Emirates Team New Zealand Americas Cup Welcome Home Parade on July 6, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Simon Watts/Getty Images) © Getty Images
Emirates Team New Zealand in the Viaduct Basin during the Team New Zealand Americas Cup Welcome Home Parade on July 6, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images) © Getty Images
Members of Team Emirates, Peter Burling, Glenn Ashby, Grant Dalton, Kevin Shoebridge, Matteo de Nora and Stephen Tindall thank fans during the Team New Zealand Americas Cup Welcome Home Parade on July 6, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) © Getty Images
Emirates Team New Zealand - Bruno Trouble - lower deck in red pants - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Sir Stephen Tindall places a NZ flag in the America’s Cup as the Auld Mug embarks on a harbour tour - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Fans in the Rain - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Prime Minister Bill English -Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
