Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

America's Cup - Hanuman wins light air race to open Superyacht Regatta

by J-Class Media today at 6:09 pm
Hanuman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 13, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda.

Although they had to return and recross the line Hanuman were able to recover as the breeze filled from the right side of the first upwind leg. Already positioned on the favoured side, they chased Velsheda around the first windward mark, capitalised when the leaders set a kite which they almost immediately had to douse and then extended away to take first gun ahead of second placed Ranger.

The crew which won the six J Class yacht fleet at the Saint Barths Bucket in March win the first of the three scheduled races at the America's Cup Superyacht regatta. Optimised for the light conditions expected in Bermuda, Hanuman looked quick in the 5-9kts patchy breeze which was affected by the cloud patterns over the island to windward of the race course.

Valsheda to leeward and Lionheart - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Valsheda to leeward and Lionheart - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


They were pushed in the final seconds pre start by Topaz, but all three boats which started closest to the committee boat, windward end of the line – Hanuman, Topaz and Velsheda – were able to climb away from the fleet as the wind swung right and strengthened slightly. Conversely Lionheart, which started to the left, struggled initially and were forced to watch as their rivals sailed away. But, just as the first windward leg proved fickle and shifty, so was the final short beat. Lionheart was able to pass Topaz for fourth and Ranger stole second of the five J Class yachts which raced today. It is understood Svea will join the regatta from Wednesday.

Lionheart - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Lionheart - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Round the world race winning navigator Simon Fisher is sailing as strategist on Hanuman, strengthening the afterguard of helm Ken Read and navigator Stan Honey – who was originally Fisher's counterpart on the race winning ABN Amro 1 in the 2005-6 Volvo Ocean Race when he sailed on the youth ABN Amro 2 crew. Fisher summarised the Hanuman win: 'The racing today was dominated by the clouds coming over Bermuda and that made it tricky. Despite being a little bit early, we were pushed by Topaz and ran out of room, we gybed back but were on the right side of the shift and were back into the fleet quite quickly which was good.'

'After that is was a 'soldier's course' until the final beat. It was lifting a bit on the reach and we were always trying to sail our best, fastest angles. We got our chute on for a while and that was a little gain to us. Then the next reach was under jib. The final upwind was quite interesting we were a little conservative covering the boats behind us and Ranger made a good gain on the left.'

Ranger - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Ranger - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


'The weather has been changing all the time. You come here thinking here we are on an island in the middle of the ocean, features should be driving the weather and it should be quite simple. But really it is anything but. The front to the north of us has been chucking down fronts at us, with rain, thunderstorms and clouds, that is messing things up.'

'Today the gradient wind was very light and so then the clouds really have a big effect on everything. They cause big wind shifts, big calms and so you had to be on the right side of them today.'

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsBIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingBarz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Images from Day 1 America's Cup Superyacht regatta
Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup and being sailed in Superyachts and J-class. The racing was held under the Pursuit Race system with the slowest competitors starting first. A variety of sailing vessels competed including the square rigged free standing rotating masts Maltese Falcon to the super maxi Leopard 3.
Posted today at 11:11 pm America's Cup - Images from the J-Class racing Day - 1
The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. On Tuesday they sailed with the Superyachts in a separate start. The racing was sailed in light winds with the crews working hard to eke the most from the breeze and confused sea. Six J-class are entered for the J-class regatta and five were racing today.
Posted today at 9:20 pm TeamBDA light-up Bermuda as they headway into Red Bull Youth AC Finals
Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams who returned to day two of Qualifiers fleet racing action on 13th June on Bermuda’s Great Sound. However, the wind speed did not stop the day producing huge tension, real drama and a fantastic story for Bermuda, home of the 35th America’s Cup with TeamBDA, the local favourites
Posted today at 1:26 am America's Cup - Artemis Racing aim to come back stronger
Final race in LV America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in afternoon after an abandonment of first race The final race in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in the afternoon after an abandonment of the first race of the day due to extremely light winds. With winds at just around the minimum wind speed of six knots, it was uncertain if racing would be held today. Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand did start a race at the scheduled start time
Posted today at 1:08 am Burling punches Kiwis' ticket to America’s Cup against Oracle Team USA
Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand squad has earned a rematch against Oracle Team USA It was a nerve-wracking afternoon for the New Zealand team and its fans. With their team on match point, the first attempt at sailing race seven was abandoned after the wind died with Emirates Team New Zealand holding the lead.
Posted on 13 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pool B Qualifiers Day 1
The first day of racing saw the six Pool B teams kicking off their qualifying campaigns with three races The Pool B teams competing on day one included TeamBDA, the hometown favourites, taking on Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR), Next Generation USA, Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, Candidate Sailing Team (AUT) and NZL Sailing Team.
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates won America's Cup Challenger– More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates won America's Cup Challenger – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates Team NZ are the Challengers for the 35th America's Cup
After over two weeks of qualifying and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top After over two weeks of qualifying, and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top to be named the Challengers
Posted on 13 Jun America's Cup – 35-Challenger Playoff Final
The final race of the Challenger Playoff Final was held today on a cloud covered and squally day on Great Sound. Again, Peter Burling should good control of the pre-start and led at Mark 1. The Kiwis showed superior speed right away and that was the story of this race.
Posted on 13 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy