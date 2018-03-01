America's Cup - Rematch of 2013 Final on Day 1 in Bermuda

Regatta Director, Iain Murray - America's Cup 2017, May 27, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell Regatta Director, Iain Murray - America's Cup 2017, May 27, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154114

by Richard Gladwell today at 4:21 pmThere will be plenty of interest in the key race of the day - Race 5 where Emirates Team New Zealand comes up against Oracle Team USA in a replay of the 2013 America's Cup Match, which will occur just after 4.00pm in race 5 of the extended program.Winds are expected to be 10-14kts for all six races today in the extended program which sees each of the six teams race twice. For the current forecast and real time wether readings in Bermuda go to www.predictwind.com for their special Bermuda weather package.