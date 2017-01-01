America's Cup - Groupama Team France's AC50 sailing in Bermuda - Video

- Groupama Team France AC50 first sail in Bermuda © Eloi Stichelbaut - Groupama Team France AC50 first sail in Bermuda © Eloi Stichelbaut

by Groupama Team France today at 4:34 am













If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152612