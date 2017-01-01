Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
America's Cup - Groupama Team France's AC50 sailing in Bermuda - Video
by Groupama Team France today at 4:34 am
- Groupama Team France AC50 first sail in Bermuda © Eloi Stichelbaut
Tweet
Groupama Team France has had her first sail in Bermuda with the AC50 looking impressive in the video shot by the team.
- Groupama Team France AC50 first sail in Bermuda © Eloi Stichelbaut
- Groupama Team France AC50 first sail in Bermuda © Eloi Stichelbaut
- Groupama Team France AC50 first sail in Bermuda © Eloi Stichelbaut
- Groupama Team France AC50 first sail in Bermuda © Eloi Stichelbaut
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152612
Related Articles
America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ flypast Devonport
Image gallery shot as Emirates Team New Zealand returned in the late afternoon from another four hour race session
Image gallery shot as Emirates Team New Zealand returned in the late afternoon from another four hour race training session on the Waitemata harbour. Our cameras were on Devonport Wharf to catch the sequence - and for the first time a wide angle lens had to be used.
Posted on 23 Mar
America's Cup – Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM
He has enjoyed a long and illustrious career since he first started sailing at the age of nine in his native Sydney.
Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition for the world’s oldest sporting trophy.
Posted on 23 Mar
America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ two-up on the Waitemata
Emirates Team NZ were sailing on the Waitemata yesterday with just a couple of weeks left
Emirates Team NZ were sailing on the Waitemata yesterday with just a couple of weeks left before they head for Bermuda and the 35th America's Cup. The cycle-grinders were two per side for the trip down the harbour making the transitions from gybe to gybe very interesting - and almost imperceptible.
Posted on 23 Mar
America's Cup - Late Protocol change further stacks deck against Kiwis
Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago.
Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago. On the face of it, the change - to allow 23 days training against each other repairs an omission by the Commissioner for the America's Cup. But it is the timing of the move that is surprising
Posted on 22 Mar
America's Cup - Ben and Barry on Bermuda docking technique
Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique
Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique, after the British America's Cup team had a close encounter with their mobile dock in Bermuda. Here's a few tips on how to dock the easy way.
Posted on 21 Mar
America's Cup - Ouch ... AC50 style - Video
Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned
Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned on Friday. In this clip the British America's Cup team appear to cop a gust a the wrong moment from the wrong direction and accelerate as they should be slowing down. Turn your audio to hear the crunch.
Posted on 18 Mar
Intrepid skipper and Star World Champion Bill Ficker dies at 89
William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died
William P 'Bill' Ficker, best known as the skipper of Intrepid in the controversial 1970 America's Cup has died at the age of 89 years. One of USA's most distinguished sailors, Bill Ficker was a winner of the America's Cup, a Star World Champion and the winner of the Congressional Cup.
Posted on 15 Mar
America's Cup - Groupama Team France launch their AC50 in Bermuda
Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard
Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda on Monday, local time. Images from the launch plus video are in this story. In an intimate “unofficial” celebration, Elise Bakhoum the only woman on Groupama Team France’s shore team christened the yacht Groupama Team France in traditional French fashion at Dockyard yesterday.
Posted on 14 Mar
America's Cup - Ben Ainslie updates on Land Rover BAR's AC50
Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita'
Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup. This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.
Posted on 8 Mar
America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Wingsail twist explained - Video
OTUSA Wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control.
For the latest in Oracle Team USA's TechTuesday series wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. Video by Javier Salinas / Oracle Team USA
Posted on 8 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy