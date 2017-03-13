Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Groupama Team France launch their AC50 in Bermuda
by Groupama Team France today at 9:49 am
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 Groupama Team France
Groupama Team France became the sixth and final team to launch their AC50 from the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda on Monday, local time.
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Groupama Team France
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Groupama Team France
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Groupama Team France
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Groupama Team France
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Groupama Team France
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Groupama Team France
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Groupama Team France
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Austin Wong | ACEA
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Austin Wong | ACEA
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Austin Wong | ACEA
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Austin Wong | ACEA
- Groupama Team France AC50 launch - Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, March 13, 2017 © Austin Wong | ACEA
