America's Cup - Groupama Team France crewman takes running jump -Video

Le Class AC Groupama Team France aux Bermudes en Avril 6, 2017 © Eloi Stichelbaut Le Class AC Groupama Team France aux Bermudes en Avril 6, 2017 © Eloi Stichelbaut

by Sail-World.com today at 1:05 amThe incident occurred as the crew were in the process of a foiling gybe and one of the afterguard ran across the AC50 to the new side.Unfortunately he was unable to stop himself at the end of the crossing exercise and kept running straight into the water.It is not known if the incident was real or a man overboard drill.MyislandhomeBDA caught the incident on video.Conditions in Bermuda at the time were 15kt winds gusting to 20kts.