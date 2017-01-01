America's Cup - Grant Dalton and Chris Dickson on the story so far
by Radio New Zealand today at 11:30 am
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO, Grant Dalton talks with Radio NZ's John Champbell on being rammed by Land Rover BAR, and how he feels the team is positioned a week out from the start of the 35th America's Cup.
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Four times America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson, also on Radio New Zealand with John Campbell give his view of that incident and his assessment of where the teams are at this stage of the buildup to the start of the Qualifiers.
Grant Dalton with Radio NZ's John Campbell
Chris Dickson with Radio NZ's John Campbell :
