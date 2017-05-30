Americas Cup - Glenn Ashby updates Emirates Team NZ progress + Video

Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Glenn Ashby at the finish of Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Glenn Ashby at the finish of Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Todd Niall, Radio today at 4:23 pm