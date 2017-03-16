Please select your home edition
Edition
Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look Back

America's Cup - Glenn Ashby on hitting the AC50's sound barrier

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World on 18 Apr
The AC50 will hit speeds of over 30kts in the sub-10kt wind range Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
'A couple of years ago it was hard even to imagine having a potential race boat. It has been a tough journey, but an interesting one,' said Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Glenn Ashby, as the team prepares for their first sail in Bermuda.

'Now we have last part of the journey to experience over the next few months.'

'We have to go racing at some stage, and now is that time.'

'I think the other teams are still in a big development phase in terms of their program,' he said comparing the New Zealand team to the other five - some of whom have been in Bermuda for the past two years.

'We have been racing ourselves in Auckland and have 15 people in a chase boat who all think they know how we should be going! We certainly don't lack for feedback!' he laughed.

'Now, we are looking forward to being in a position where we can put our race hats on.'

Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand "ticking along" in their AC50 on the Waitemata in 20-25kt winds. March 16, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


The Kiwis were the the last team to arrive in Bermuda. While Emirates Team New Zealand are the longest established team in America's Cup history, in this the team's ninth AC campaign, the Kiwi team have polarised the others, Challenger and Defender alike, as no Challenger has done in Cup history.

For the 35th America's Cup, it will be Emirates Team New Zealand who will be wearing the Black Hat normally worn by the Defender. But it is a badge of courage for the only Southern Hemisphere team in the regatta, and matches the country's All Black colours and sporting tradition.

'We almost look at it as an advantage at the moment,' says Ashby. 'Those other guys see each other every day. They are sailing against each other every day. They are in their own little world.'

'We are either going to come in, in good shape, or having plenty on.'

'If we have made all the right decisions on the way through hopefully we will be in a strong position. But even so, we have a big development program in Bermuda and will hopefully be developing right the way through to the final. It is a never-ending quest for performance and chasing the ultimate speed.'

Emirates Team NZ in San Francisco - the cavitation
Emirates Team NZ in San Francisco - the cavitation "sound barrier" for the AC72's is the same as for the AC50 - around 50kt of boat speed.s © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


That development quest is the same is a lot of high-speed sports, and Ashby compares the America's Cup program with Moto-GP or F1.

'It is in the testing during the off-season where you have most of your thrills and spills,' he explains. 'When it comes race time, hopefully, you are nice and smooth, and you know your settings really well. That's definitely the program at the moment.

Finding the limits in the big breeze
'When you are sailing in the breeze, you have to learn to sail hard and fast in those conditions. You are pushing to find where the edge of those limits are - and a few skids and wobbles is par for the course.'

'Knowing when to button off and be a bit safe is probably more on my shoulders than the younger guys because they are all happy to keep pushing hard. Sometimes you need to pull the reigns back for the safety of the campaign.'

The biggest breeze Team New Zealand have seen to date is over 25kts.

'That's plenty for us, ' Ashby chuckles.

Top end speed to date has been in the 'mid to high 40's' he says, replying to the inevitable but obvious question.

'That's ticking along,' except this time the accompanying chuckle has a slightly nervous edge to it.

'The AC72's did a similar speed in those sort of conditions. So you run into a bit of a wall at those speeds. You don't go a lot faster with the foils that we have designed. If we did some super-cavitating foils we could go right past 50kts, but we would be slow around the rest of the track.

On Board cameras can spot foil cavitation occurring - Emirates Team NZ use the TomTom Bandit which is an action camera with integrated motion sensors including GPS, accelerometer, gyro and pressure sensor that record video and data in an MP4 video file. © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
On Board cameras can spot foil cavitation occurring - Emirates Team NZ use the TomTom Bandit which is an action camera with integrated motion sensors including GPS, accelerometer, gyro and pressure sensor that record video and data in an MP4 video file. © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


On both AC72 and AC50 Ashby explains the cavitation on the foils limits the top end speed along with the drag.

'You just run into a bit of a 'sound' barrier where you need a lot more thrust to go a little bit quicker.'

Externally Ashby says it is not possible to see the cavitation manifesting itself through increased spray, white water or similar - making spy-boat photos a little redundant.

'It is only possible to see it with on-board cameras. If you are on the boat and see that the speed is in the mid-40's you know that you are well into that zone.'

AC72's half the speed in mid-wing range
The big difference between the AC72, the America's Cup Class, used in the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco and the smaller AC50 to be sailed in Bermuda, lies in their light and medium air performance.

'These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. In 7-8-9-10 knots of breeze, you are sailing at 30kts at times.

Emirates Team NZ heads out for another training session in the AC45S - the Kiwi team has always developed in isolation for each of their nine AC campaigns © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team NZ heads out for another training session in the AC45S - the Kiwi team has always developed in isolation for each of their nine AC campaigns © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


'In the AC72 you would be half that speed in those conditions', he adds.

'The AC72 would be fully displacing upwind and maybe doing 15kts, in the AC50 were are doing 25-26kts upwind. It's a really different feel.'

Emirates Team New Zealand are expected to be on the water and sailing Bermuda, this week.

There is no word yet on whether they will participate in Practice Race sessions, or if they will race against Challengers only on those race days.

Kiwi fans at least, will be hoping over the coming three months, that the high pitched whine of hydrofoils at speed will be replaced with the occasional sonic boom echoing around the Great Sound in Bermuda.

First signs the Kiwis are in residence in Bermuda - Emirates Team NZ Base Bermuda, April 18, 2017 © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
First signs the Kiwis are in residence in Bermuda - Emirates Team NZ Base Bermuda, April 18, 2017 © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience
This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. As time unfolds some more, we learn that indeed there are a lot of reasons you need to apply patience with both your dealings with your insurance company, and also all the many trades that are working feverishly to get all the jobs done.
Posted today at 2:24 am America's Cup - Bernasconi on expected winning factors in Bermuda
ETNZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie Emirates Team NZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie once the six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup. 'We have had a great run', he says. 'We've had a few hiccups along the way, as always. But the boat is going really well. We are getting through manoeuvres very well. And we think our straight line speed is good.'
Posted on 18 Apr Almost got sad…
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Peter Harburg’s nautical passions.
Posted on 18 Apr Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance
Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance If you have been on the planet or around boats long enough, you’ll know all about the 7Ps. The one ‘C’ mentioned here refers to consequence, and in the legalese that surrounds insurance, it gets applied distinctly to consequential damage. We’ll come back to all of that in a while, but for now, our mission is to look at the consequences of actions prior to TC Debbie making landfall.
Posted on 5 Apr It’s all moving on…
The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. I am still thinking about Miles Seddon’s great material about what is like on board from So What’s It Really like? True, he was not there for this run down the West coast of the North American landmass, but it is a little akin to his ‘spray back vortex’, the vacuum caused by the incredible feats
Posted on 20 Mar MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Crosbie Lorimer Images
In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off in wet weather today (Sunday), before clearing to a fine afternoon. The fleet of 23 yachts enjoyed moderate 15-18 knot east nor'easterlies for their harbour course. Little Nico, skippered by Sonja Walters, with Katie Spithill at the helm, relished the downwind running
Posted on 19 Mar New Pacific 52 class makes its debut in San Francisco
The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. Invisible Hand for San Francisco's Frank Slootman replaces his earlier RP63 of the same name. She will soon be joined by a second Cookson build, Bad Pack (Tom Holthus) from the same moulds. A third, RIO 52 is for RIO 100 supermaxi owner Manouch Moshayedi.
Posted on 18 Mar Securely moored to the quay, or cast adrift?
With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. However, when it comes to your insurer, you kind of expect that they’re going to be as bound to you as the standing rigging is to the mast, the ring frames to the hull, or the engine mounts to the runners, and the propellers to the shafts, skegs and cutlass bearings. Whom would you rather be insured with?
Posted on 15 Mar So what’s it really like?
For ages now, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and 24-hour runs For ages now, well it seems like that anyway, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and incredible 24-hour runs. In their own very unique way they totally represent the technical avant-garde, and thank God for that. Where would we be without their impressive shapes, wonderful rigs, and now of course, foiling magic.
Posted on 6 Mar America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ give first look at the pedaling AC50
Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. The team has been sailing for the previous two days making news headlines after it was revealed in Sail-World.com that the AC50 would become only the second yacht in America's Cup history to use pedal power.
Posted on 16 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy