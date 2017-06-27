Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

America's Cup - Fremantle - celebrating 30 years since the best ever

by David Allan-Petale, WA Today today at 9:37 am
Dennis Conner returns the America's Cup to USA - Fremantle, February 1987 Bruce Jarvis
A man in shorts, singlet and thongs stands at the side of the road. He juts out his thumb for a lift; in his other hand, he holds half an old beer carton.

Mark Reid has been dropped off at the edge of Perth by his parents so he can hitchhike north and get a job on a crayfish boat. “He looked like some bloody bushman,” recalls his mother Jackie Reid, now a regal 85-year-old full of salty good humour.

“The next time I saw him he was wearing beautiful cream-coloured silk trousers with Italian leather shoes, a tailor-cut buttoned shirt and a navy blue blazer. He was immaculate head to toe.”

The sleek, sophisticated change that came over Mark was the same kind of change that would make over Perth in 1987.

Mark had fallen in with the America’s Cup crowd.

“Alan Bond gave him a job driving one of the tender boats,” says Jackie. “They all got that kind of clothing. It changed his life. He left the crayfishing behind and became a yachtsman.”

1987 America's Cup: Defending skipper, Iain Murray (AUS) with dog Cliff and team principal Kevin Parry (right) © .. .
1987 America's Cup: Defending skipper, Iain Murray (AUS) with dog Cliff and team principal Kevin Parry (right) © .. .


In 1983, the 12-metre racing yacht Australia II crossed the finish line off Newport, Rhode Island ahead of US contender Liberty. For the first time, Australia had won the America’s Cup.

Prime Minister Bob Hawke’s quip that “any boss who sacks a worker for not turning up today is a bum” summed up the drink-sodden joy of the moment as the nation toasted the victory of West Australian business tycoon Alan Bond, the crew led by skipper John Bertrand – and that top-secret winged keel.

Then, when the hangovers subsided, a sobering realisation crept in.

Australia was to defend the Cup in 1987. This meant hosting the internationally renowned sporting event in Perth and Fremantle – a stubby provincial city and a shabby port far from the glamour of Sydney or the culture of Melbourne.

For the rest of this outstanding story, images and video click here

If you were in Fremantle this will bring back some fantastic memories. If you weren't there, then this story will give you an insight into what it was like to be at the greatest ever America's Cup.

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Gladwell's Line - New America's Cup interesting, but will it fly?
News overnight was that five of the six existing America's Cup teams had signed an agreement News overnight was that five of the six existing America's Cup teams had signed an agreement outlining proposals for the 36th America's Cup, should one of them win the 166 year old Trophy. Two time winner and the longest competing team in the competition, Emirates Team New Zealand was not one of those gathered in the hallowed halls of The House of Garrard
Posted on 25 Jan New framework agreement creates strong future for the America’s Cup
A vision for the future of the America’s Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability A vision for the future of the America’s Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.
Posted on 25 Jan America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan on 125 day countdown to Qualifiers
In 125 days, SoftBank Team Japan will take on Artemis Racing in their first race of the America’s Cup Qualifiers The year is here. In 125 days, SoftBank Team Japan will take on Artemis Racing in their first race of the America’s Cup Qualifiers not only marking the culmination of their campaign, but the end of more than a decade of drought since Japan has challenged for the Auld Mug.
Posted on 23 Jan America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Philippe Presti on being a super-coach
Philippe Presti – an Olympian and world class match racer in his own right – is the OTUSA sailing team coach Oracle Team USA USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and coach Philippe Presti have a relationship that dates back to when both were competing on the match racing circuit in the early 2000s. Presti – an Olympian and world class match racer in his own right – is the sailing team coach, but certainly his role is much deeper than that.
Posted on 23 Jan America's Cup - Stadium sell out for final weekend of the Match
ACEA says tickets for Grandstand seating and for all official Spectator Boats have sold out for the 24th and 25th June, Tickets for the 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017, went on sale in mid-December via www.americascup.com/tickets and demand has been very high since that announcement. Today the America’s Cup Event Authority has announced that tickets for Grandstand seating and for all official Spectator Boats have sold out for the 24th and 25th June, the final weeke
Posted on 22 Jan America's Cup - Teams participate in organised racing in Bermuda
The four America’s Cup teams based in Bermuda began a “formal-informal” practice race period last Friday The four America’s Cup teams based in Bermuda will begin a “formal-informal” practice race period today, with the America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) team on island to conduct the racing. Iain Murray, the Regatta Director, has come out before to set up the race courses, continue to learn more about the venue and the weather, and conduct racing that gives the teams an opportunity to line up ag
Posted on 22 Jan America's Cup - Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - Structural Platform
Learn more about the carbon fiber structure of OTUSA's America's Cup class catamaran with Oracle Team USA. Learn more about the carbon fiber structure of OTUSA's America's Cup class catamaran. How does the fact that the boats are airborne for most of the race affect the hull design, structural engineering - structural engineer Kurt Jordan explains in this video.
Posted on 11 Jan America's Cup - Ashby confirms that Kiwis will sail AC50 in Auckland
Glenn Ashby has confirmed that Emirates Team NZ will launch their AC50, in Auckland and will do a substantial build up Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Glenn Ashby has confirmed that Emirates Team New Zealand will launch their AC50, in Auckland and will do a substantial build up on the Waitemata harbour before shipping to Bermuda. Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Ashby said the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 had been assembled and was having hydraulics, daggerboard systems and electronics being installed at present.
Posted on 8 Jan America's Cup - Team NZ has a re-think on launch after Protocol change
As a result of the Protocol amendment, Emirates Team New Zealand, like all of the other teams, face a strategic decision Emirates Team New Zealand is back hard at work this week as 2017, the year of the 35th America’s Cup, kicks off at the frantic pace. As a result of the Protocol amendment, Emirates Team New Zealand, like all of the other teams, face a strategic decision of when to launch their America’s Cup Class race boat
Posted on 4 Jan America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win 28 day sailing blackout- Updated
The Protocol for the 35th America's Cup has been modified to institute a 28 day blackout sailing period In an deal, apparently brokered by the anonymous Arbitration Panel, the Protocol for the 35th America's Cup has been modified to institute a 28 day blackout sailing period, beginning January 9, 2017. The move follows a Hearing by the as yet unnamed Arbitration Panel for the 35th America's Cup, over the removal of the sailing of the America's Cup Qualifiers from New Zealand.
Posted on 3 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy