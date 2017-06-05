Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90 2

America's Cup - Four times America's Cup winner joins British team

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 11:04 am
Grant Simmer will be CEO of Land Rover BAR © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
British America's Cup team Land Rover BAR have announced that four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer (AUS) will be joining the team as CEO.

Simmer began his America's Cup career in 1983 when at the age of 26 years he was navigator aboard Australia II, the yacht which wrested the trophy from the New York Yacht Club after a 132year tenure on the trophy.

Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cup cycles, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times.

The Australian born sailor/designer has gone on to win the America's Cup three further times as head of design, managing director and general manager with Swiss team Alinghi and more recently with Oracle Team USA. Between working for the Swiss team and Oracle Team USA, he was with a previous British team, Team Origin, which competed in the hiatus between the 32nd and 33rd America's Cups, but never fired a shot in anger after the team pulled out of the 34th America's Cup in October 2010 citing various reasons including the switch to catamarans, however several of the team were focused on competing in the 2012 Olympics for Britain. Team backer, Sir Keith Mills had a significant role in the organisation of the London Olympics and his split focus was another factor in the withdrawal from the 2013 campaign.

Simmer joined Oracle Team USA just before they nosedived their first AC72 in October 2012, and he is credited with playing a significant role in getting the program back on track and leading to the successful Defence in September 2013.

Sir Ben Ainslie - Land Rover BAR © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Sir Ben Ainslie - Land Rover BAR © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR


In a written statement from the team, skipper Ben Ainslie says he is delighted that Simmer has agreed to join the British team. The pair have always had a close relationship, working together on two previous Cup campaigns. 'Grant's experience and achievements in the America's Cup are second to none. He has won the America's Cup four times, either as a sailor, design coordinator or general manager. He is the right person to help Land Rover BAR achieve the goal to bring the Cup home to Britain.'

Grant Simmer is excited to start the new role. 'It feels like the right time to be joining the team at Land Rover BAR with the new class of boat due to be revealed this month by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. We can move forward to further develop and strengthen our design strategy.'

'I've been really impressed by what Ben, Martin and the team have created from a standing start in just four years. After a period of consolidation and reflection since the last Cup concluded in Bermuda, I see a team that have laid the foundations of a strong organisation, ready to take on the sporting challenge that lies ahead.'

Grant Simmer will take responsibility for the sporting and performance side of Land Rover BAR alongside Team Principal Ben Ainslie, with the focus on winning the America's Cup.

Land Rover BAR - Semi-Finals, Day 10 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Land Rover BAR - Semi-Finals, Day 10 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Martin Whitmarsh will continue as an advisor to the team and CEO of BAR Technologies, formed to commercialise technologies developed through the America's Cup team.

The BAR Technologies business has grown at considerable pace in the last few months under Whitmarsh's leadership, with some exciting projects already well advanced.

Martin Whitmarsh, CEO BAR Technologies commented: 'Ben, Charles (Dunstone) and I were always clear that we needed someone with a full time focus on the racing team. I'm delighted therefore that someone with Grant's experience is joining us and that I can continue to assist Ben and the business to develop and of course bring the Cup home.'

Simmer will be in the UK from mid-November to start working with the team and will relocate from his native Australia in the New Year. As he is not part of the sailing crew, Simmer is not covered by the 100% Nationality Rule in the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup.

Land Rover BAR have announced that they will be competing in the 36th America's Cup to be sailed in Auckland or Italy in 76ft high performance monohulls. Entries for the 36th America's Cup open on January 1, 2018 and close six months later.

Cowes, 4th August 2010. 1851 Cup Regatta. Day 2. Grant Simmer, CEO, Team Origin (GBR) © Ian Roman/TEAMORIGIN www.ianroman.com
Cowes, 4th August 2010. 1851 Cup Regatta. Day 2. Grant Simmer, CEO, Team Origin (GBR) © Ian Roman/TEAMORIGIN www.ianroman.com


About Land Rover BAR

Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) was launched on June 10th 2014 in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge. The team was conceived by four times Olympic gold medalist and 34th America's Cup winner, Sir Ben Ainslie, with the long-term aim of challenging for Britain and bringing the America's Cup back home to where it all began in 1851. Ben has developed and will lead a British entry capable of winning the prestigious trophy, something Britain has so far never managed to achieve.

Land Rover BAR is a commercial sporting team, with a number of individual private investors alongside corporate partners. The team is made up of some of the best British and international sailors, designers, builders and racing support.

Sports teams represent key role models in society. This privileged position is not taken for granted at Land Rover BAR. The team believes our influence should extend far beyond the race course, and have put sustainability at the heart of operations since launching the team.

The team has set up a permanent headquarters in the centre of Portsmouth, the 74,000 sq ft. building houses all the team's activities, and welcomes the public into its Tech Deck and Education Centre. The 1851 Trust is the team's official charity, and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge is its Royal Patron.

Land Rover BAR exited the 35th America's Cup at the semi-final stage, losing to the eventual winner and new defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. The team is now preparing to compete in the 36th edition in 2021.

Martin Whitmarsh, former F1 chief joined Ben Ainslie Racing as Chief Executive Officer - Land Rover BAR in March 2015 © Ben Ainslie Racing www.benainslieracing.com
Martin Whitmarsh, former F1 chief joined Ben Ainslie Racing as Chief Executive Officer - Land Rover BAR in March 2015 © Ben Ainslie Racing www.benainslieracing.com

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - New York first to announce AC75 Challenger designer
Bella Mente Quantum Racing has announced that it has signed a AC75 design agreement agreement with Botin Partners Bella Mente Quantum Racing (BMQR) has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Botin Partners Naval Architecture to design the AC75 yacht it will sail in the 36th America's Cup. The syndicate will represent the New York Yacht Club, which has returned to the America's Cup arena after a 15-year absence.
Posted on 20 Oct AkzoNobel and the VOR - Tienpoint sends a salvo back over the bows
Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows. Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows.
Posted on 15 Oct America's Cup - Auckland's chances of hosting 36th Match get a boost
Sir Stephen Tindall has announced that he is taking a year’s leave of absence to focus on Auckland securing the hosting Sir Stephen Tindall, Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, and one of New Zealand's business leaders, has announced that he is taking a year’s leave of absence from the business. His primary focus will be to ensure that Auckland secures the hosting of the 36th America's Cup.
Posted on 15 Oct America's Cup - Weighing up the hosting dollars and return
The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors of America’s Cup royalty with not only Luna Rossa (ITA) returning to the competition, but also the New York Yacht Club (USA) after what will be in 2021 an 18-year absence.
Posted on 11 Oct America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland bases + Video
The Auckland Council is going to have to swallow hard if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. The Auckland Council is going to have to get over its principles if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. Some liken it to swallowing a dead rat. An analysis of four of the options shows that none are ideal. The Council is looking for a legacy use and doesn't want to spend $150million on a White Elephant. See video extract of the Council Planning meeting where the issues are canvassed.
Posted on 10 Oct America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct America's Cup - Brits combine forces to compete in 52 Super Series
The British America's Cup team have announced that they will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. The British America's Cup team have announced that they have struck up a relationship with Tony Langley's 52ft team and will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. Land Rover BAR's Ben Ainslie the winner of five Olympic medals, four of them Gold, will lead his team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in one of the world’s leading high performance monohull race series.
Posted on 7 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club makes a smart early move
New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. Coming just seven days after the Protocol joint announcement, most would have expected the club with the longest involvement in the America's Cup to have at least waited until the concept drawing of the AC75 was published, at the end of November, before confirming their intentions.
Posted on 6 Oct America's Cup - Russell Green on Protocol's return to Cup traditions
In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green - Team New Zealand's long-time rules and legal adviser and a key figure in the Protocol negotiation for the 36th Match for the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland or Italy. There are many significant differences between the latest Protocol and the one that governed the last Cup.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - RNZYS welcomes New York YC's return to Cup fold
RNZYS and ETNZ welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. To have the most famous yacht club in America’s Cup history back after a 14 year hiatus is a significant boost to the event and the principles of tradition and fair play which the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup is built on.
Posted on 5 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy