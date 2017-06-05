America's Cup - Four times America's Cup winner joins British team

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 11:04 amSimmer began his America's Cup career in 1983 when at the age of 26 years he was navigator aboard Australia II, the yacht which wrested the trophy from the New York Yacht Club after a 132year tenure on the trophy.Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cup cycles, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times.The Australian born sailor/designer has gone on to win the America's Cup three further times as head of design, managing director and general manager with Swiss team Alinghi and more recently with Oracle Team USA. Between working for the Swiss team and Oracle Team USA, he was with a previous British team, Team Origin, which competed in the hiatus between the 32nd and 33rd America's Cups, but never fired a shot in anger after the team pulled out of the 34th America's Cup in October 2010 citing various reasons including the switch to catamarans, however several of the team were focused on competing in the 2012 Olympics for Britain. Team backer, Sir Keith Mills had a significant role in the organisation of the London Olympics and his split focus was another factor in the withdrawal from the 2013 campaign.Simmer joined Oracle Team USA just before they nosedived their first AC72 in October 2012, and he is credited with playing a significant role in getting the program back on track and leading to the successful Defence in September 2013.



In a written statement from the team, skipper Ben Ainslie says he is delighted that Simmer has agreed to join the British team. The pair have always had a close relationship, working together on two previous Cup campaigns. 'Grant's experience and achievements in the America's Cup are second to none. He has won the America's Cup four times, either as a sailor, design coordinator or general manager. He is the right person to help Land Rover BAR achieve the goal to bring the Cup home to Britain.'



Grant Simmer is excited to start the new role. 'It feels like the right time to be joining the team at Land Rover BAR with the new class of boat due to be revealed this month by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. We can move forward to further develop and strengthen our design strategy.'



'I've been really impressed by what Ben, Martin and the team have created from a standing start in just four years. After a period of consolidation and reflection since the last Cup concluded in Bermuda, I see a team that have laid the foundations of a strong organisation, ready to take on the sporting challenge that lies ahead.'



Grant Simmer will take responsibility for the sporting and performance side of Land Rover BAR alongside Team Principal Ben Ainslie, with the focus on winning the America's Cup.







Martin Whitmarsh will continue as an advisor to the team and CEO of BAR Technologies, formed to commercialise technologies developed through the America's Cup team.



The BAR Technologies business has grown at considerable pace in the last few months under Whitmarsh's leadership, with some exciting projects already well advanced.



Martin Whitmarsh, CEO BAR Technologies commented: 'Ben, Charles (Dunstone) and I were always clear that we needed someone with a full time focus on the racing team. I'm delighted therefore that someone with Grant's experience is joining us and that I can continue to assist Ben and the business to develop and of course bring the Cup home.'



Simmer will be in the UK from mid-November to start working with the team and will relocate from his native Australia in the New Year. As he is not part of the sailing crew, Simmer is not covered by the 100% Nationality Rule in the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup.



Land Rover BAR have announced that they will be competing in the 36th America's Cup to be sailed in Auckland or Italy in 76ft high performance monohulls. Entries for the 36th America's Cup open on January 1, 2018 and close six months later.







About Land Rover BAR



Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) was launched on June 10th 2014 in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge. The team was conceived by four times Olympic gold medalist and 34th America's Cup winner, Sir Ben Ainslie, with the long-term aim of challenging for Britain and bringing the America's Cup back home to where it all began in 1851. Ben has developed and will lead a British entry capable of winning the prestigious trophy, something Britain has so far never managed to achieve.



Land Rover BAR is a commercial sporting team, with a number of individual private investors alongside corporate partners. The team is made up of some of the best British and international sailors, designers, builders and racing support.



Sports teams represent key role models in society. This privileged position is not taken for granted at Land Rover BAR. The team believes our influence should extend far beyond the race course, and have put sustainability at the heart of operations since launching the team.



The team has set up a permanent headquarters in the centre of Portsmouth, the 74,000 sq ft. building houses all the team's activities, and welcomes the public into its Tech Deck and Education Centre. The 1851 Trust is the team's official charity, and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge is its Royal Patron.



Land Rover BAR exited the 35th America's Cup at the semi-final stage, losing to the eventual winner and new defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. The team is now preparing to compete in the 36th edition in 2021.





