Americas Cup - Five times Cup winner says Kiwis can win four races

by Todd Niall, Radio New Zealand today at 2:59 am
Murray Jones (cap and sunglasses) is one of the first on board ETNZ's AC50 to congratulate the crew on winning the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Five times America's Cup winner, Murray Jones thinks Oracle Team USA will resume the America's Cup Final better, but not drastically different. Jones is now a coach with Emirates Team New Zealand.

The American defender had three sessions on Bermuda's Great Sound today while Team New Zealand had just one, ahead of Sunday morning's resumption, where the challenger leads 3-0.

Team New Zealand's spent most of its session trying out manoeuvres and getting used to refinements made to the boat during a day in the shed.

Murray Jones, the team coach and veteran of the cup-winning Team-New Zealand crew, who has worked with Alinghi and Oracle before returning to the fold, said Oracle wouldn't be much different.

'They've been sailing like this for months, years really, and I can't see them making any major changes this week,' said Jones.

'We are quietly confident that we'll just be able to continue the way we've been sailing, and they'll continue to make some mistakes, and we can win four races,' he said.

For the rest of this story click here and the video of Murray Jones' comments over the fence at the ETNZ base.
