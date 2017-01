America's Cup - First look at Groupama Team France's AC50 assembly

Groupama Team France AC50 assembly - early January 2017 Groupama Team France Groupama Team France AC50 assembly - early January 2017 Groupama Team France

by Sail-World.com today at 12:14 pmThe team says via social media is to have stopped sailing their AC45S on December 18, and it is believed that several of the parts from the AC45 will be transferred across to the AC50.In early January, the team started sending containers to Bermuda as the first stage of base set up.The team flies to Bermuda in early March.





































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151281