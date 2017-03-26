Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

America's Cup - First five day round of practice racing concludes

by America's Cup Media today at 9:19 am
Oracle Team USA was a clear winner of the Practice Racing against the four challengers in Bermuda Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com
The latest round of America’s Cup Class (ACC) practice racing ahead of the 35th America’s Cup concluded on a beautiful spring Sunday on the Great Sound.

Oracle Team USA was the winner of the five day session beating the four Challengers, but also sailed one more race than the Challengers. Artemis Racing was the best of the Challengers with seven wins from ten races.

All five America’s Cup teams now based in Bermuda took part in a series of match races in varied conditions, racing each other on a course that closely mirrors that to be used in May and June 2017 when the 35th America’s Cup itself will take place. Emirates Team New Zealand is still sailing in Auckland and won't leave for Bermuda until mid-April.

Rounding up the action are Jimmy Spithill, Skipper of Oracle Team USA; Nathan Outteridge and Iain Percy, Skipper and Team Manager / Tactician of Artemis Racing respectively and Ben Ainslie, Skipper and CEO of Land Rover BAR.

 

PRACTICE RACE PERIOD, 22-26 March 2017: UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

TEAM W L W%
ORACLE TEAM USA 9 2 82%
Artemis Racing 7 3 70%
SoftBank Team Japan 2 2 50%
Land Rover BAR 2 8 20%
Groupama Team France 1 6 14%

 

 


 

 



Jimmy Spithill: “I think the racing this summer is going to be incredible. Over this session, we’ve seen every team win at least one race, which is an indication of good match ups.

“All the teams that are here have taken big steps since the last time we raced in the AC45 Turbo boats. This is the first time we’ve lined up in the new boats and some of the match-ups were really close. The crew work we’ve seen has been pretty impressive across the board. The level keeps going up.

“There are design differences and speed differences and it would be easy to read too much into what we’ve seen the last few days. The fact is, I think everyone only has one set of foils at this point, so in lighter winds everyone was compromised somewhat. But that being said, I think each of the teams will tell you this was a great learning experience. We all took the opportunity to experiment with a few things.'

“We have a hell of a lot of work to do between now and the start of the regatta. Artemis Racing, in particular, looked impressive - we split our four races with them. So we definitely have to keep improving. The French who have had the least amount of time on the water also showed promise taking a win off the Land Rover BAR team.'

Nathan Outteridge: “We’re still getting used to sailing the boat, and the windy and wavy conditions on Friday led to a tough start, losing our first two races. But it was good to finish off the day with a win against Jimmy, just on the line. Moving into Saturday and Sunday, it got much lighter, and I was really pleased about how we were able to step it up.

We won all our races on Saturday, and our first three today [Sunday], meaning it all came down to our final race with Oracle Team USA. We started strong, lead for the majority, but they got a shift on the last beat, and managed to get in just ahead of us. We’ve certainly learnt a lot, and now we have a bit of time to start working on improving the way we sail the boat, the way we race the boat, as well as installing a few upgrades.'

Iain Percy: 'Three good days racing in the first of the official ACC race weeks ahead of the 35th America’s Cup. We took a lot of lessons away from it, and I think the conclusion is we have a lot of work to do, but we’re in the hunt. Our performance this weekend has certainly motivated us to step up our efforts even more.”

Ben Ainslie, Land Rover BAR Team Principal and Skipper assessed his team’s performance as “a really useful few days sailing against the other teams just ahead of our next design upgrade window.”
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Pantaenius - Fixed ValueBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Oracle picks up some bow protection for docking
Bangin' the Corner team talk Jimmy and the boys on Oracle Team USA through the process of getting some bow protection The Bangin' the Corner team talk Jimmy and the boys on Oracle Team USA through the process of getting some bow protection for their new AC50, before they dock after a long day on the Great Sound, and don't dock like Ben did.
Posted on 26 Mar America's Cup - Bermuda practice racing videos March 24, 2017
MyislandhomeBDA is videoing the Practice racing and training with the five teams in Bermuda MyislandhomeBDA is videoing the Practice racing and training with the five teams who are based in the venue for the 2017 America's Cup. Here's the set from March 24,2017
Posted on 25 Mar America's Cup - Coutts hits back at critics over Protocol change
Russell Coutts, has responded to criticism over the recent changes to the 35th America's Cup Protocol Five times America's Cup winner and CEO of the America's Cup Events Authority, Russell Coutts, has responded to criticism over the recent changes to the 35th America's Cup Protocol, allowing testing and racing between Challengers and the Defender in Bermuda ahead of the start of the Qualifiers.
Posted on 24 Mar America's Cup - Groupama Team France's AC50 sailing in Bermuda - Video
Groupama Team France has had her first sail in Bermuda with the AC50 looking impressive in the video shot by the team. Groupama Team France has had her first sail in Bermuda with the AC50 looking impressive in the video shot by the team.
Posted on 24 Mar America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ flypast Devonport
Image gallery shot as Emirates Team New Zealand returned in the late afternoon from another four hour race session Image gallery shot as Emirates Team New Zealand returned in the late afternoon from another four hour race training session on the Waitemata harbour. Our cameras were on Devonport Wharf to catch the sequence - and for the first time a wide angle lens had to be used.
Posted on 23 Mar America's Cup – Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM
He has enjoyed a long and illustrious career since he first started sailing at the age of nine in his native Sydney. Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition for the world’s oldest sporting trophy.
Posted on 23 Mar America's Cup - Images of Emirates Team NZ two-up on the Waitemata
Emirates Team NZ were sailing on the Waitemata yesterday with just a couple of weeks left Emirates Team NZ were sailing on the Waitemata yesterday with just a couple of weeks left before they head for Bermuda and the 35th America's Cup. The cycle-grinders were two per side for the trip down the harbour making the transitions from gybe to gybe very interesting - and almost imperceptible.
Posted on 23 Mar America's Cup - Late Protocol change further stacks deck against Kiwis
Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago. Five America's Cup teams have dealt themselves a new hand with a new Protocol Change published three days ago. On the face of it, the change - to allow 23 days training against each other repairs an omission by the Commissioner for the America's Cup. But it is the timing of the move that is surprising
Posted on 22 Mar America's Cup - Ben and Barry on Bermuda docking technique
Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique Another in the series from the Bangin' The Corner, this time offering some pointers on docking technique, after the British America's Cup team had a close encounter with their mobile dock in Bermuda. Here's a few tips on how to dock the easy way.
Posted on 21 Mar America's Cup - Ouch ... AC50 style - Video
Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned Land Rover BAR's re-entry to their marina in the Royal Dockyard in Bermuda does not appear to have gone has planned on Friday. In this clip the British America's Cup team appear to cop a gust a the wrong moment from the wrong direction and accelerate as they should be slowing down. Turn your audio to hear the crunch.
Posted on 18 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy