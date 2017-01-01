America's Cup - Finals Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
by Paul Cayard today at 3:09 am
Races three and four were run today on Great Sound and the result was the same. Kiwi dominance in this wind range is impressive.
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand start of race 2 - America's Cup 2017 © Richard Smith
The Kiwi foils and wing combine to generate 7-10% more speed around the race course over the American boat.
The questions are; do the Americans know what to do exactly to improve, and can they get it done in five days? No doubt they have the financial and human resources to put to the task.
As Jimmy Spithill said tonight; the next five days will be the most critical of their campaign.
Tune in next Saturday to see if the comeback specialists can do it once again.
