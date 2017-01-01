America's Cup - Finals Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda

Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand start of race 2 - America's Cup 2017

by Paul Cayard today at 3:09 amThe Kiwi foils and wing combine to generate 7-10% more speed around the race course over the American boat.The questions are; do the Americans know what to do exactly to improve, and can they get it done in five days? No doubt they have the financial and human resources to put to the task.As Jimmy Spithill said tonight; the next five days will be the most critical of their campaign.Tune in next Saturday to see if the comeback specialists can do it once again.