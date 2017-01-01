Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

America's Cup - Extended race program for Day 12 - Semi-Finals

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 3:14 pm
Emirates Team New Zealand returns from their wingsail test and pre race tune-up - Day 12 Louis Vuitton America's Cup. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Racing is expected to get underway in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Semi-Finals on time at 2.00pm in an extended program.

With two teams, Emirates Team New Zealand and Softbank Team Japan both on three points Race Director Iain Murray has extended the planned four races to six.

If one of the two teams currently leading the points table wins two of their three races today, they will go through to the final.

The third race is there so that if necessary, the Semi-Final can be concluded today. Tomorrow is also a scheduled race day. However the forecast is for winds at the upper end of the allowed range which could forestall further racing, and that would seem to be the logic for sailing the extra race today - to avoid a tiebreaker being used.

Today the breeze is forecast to be 14-18kts from the SW, a prognosis which is shared by Predictwind.com. Tomorrow Predictwind has it that the breeze will be in the 18-25kts which is marginal at best.

The Finals for the Louis Vuitton Cup starting on Saturday, with the winds dropping back to 11-14kts and then going very light, but expected to be sailable through Sunday and Monday which is the last day of scheduled racing in the nine race - first to win five series.

Groupama Team France about to go sailing - Day 12 Louis Vuitton America's Cup. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France about to go sailing - Day 12 Louis Vuitton America's Cup. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Three races are planned to be sailed each day.

Of course with that forecast, and with the moderate to fresh winds that have dominated the Semi-Finals those moded for light weather could be eliminated for the Final.

The teams went on the water early today, with Emirates Team New Zealand leading off at 9.30am. Further up the dock, Groupama Team France have started sailing again, despite being eliminated.

Under the Protocol, the Defender and Challengers have equal time on the race course area. Oracle Team USA have access to the Semi-Final race area from 11.00am to 1.00pm and invited Softbank Team Japan and Land Rover BAR to join them.

Groupama Team France about to go sailing - Day 12 Louis Vuitton America's Cup. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France about to go sailing - Day 12 Louis Vuitton America's Cup. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand were not invited. Artemis Racing have their base at the other end of the Sound at Morgan's Point and it is assumed that they sailed in the designated, but smaller Challenger race area.

The exclusion, while not unexpected, did not bother Emirates Team New Zealand who was back on the dock by 11.00 - and prior to that could sail where they liked on the Great Sound, invitation from the Defender or not.

The same situation will exist for the Finals, but it is not expected that the 'Lone Wolf' (ETNZ) will be invited to join the Defender.

One of the four Challenging teams (along with Oracle Team USA) who have signed up to the Framework - a secret post competition agreement covering the 36th and 37th America's Cups - are expected to be invited to work up with the Defender.

Land Rover BAR prepare their AC50 - Day 12 Louis Vuitton America's Cup. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Land Rover BAR prepare their AC50 - Day 12 Louis Vuitton America's Cup. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ in action in pit lane + Video
Jason Smith of MyislandhomeBDA was outside the fence at the Emirates Team New Zealand base Jason Smith of MyislandhomeBDA was outside the fence at the Emirates Team New Zealand base to catch the team working flat out like a true pit crew effecting the first ever racing switch of a wingsail to enable an AC50 (or AC72 for that matter) to come in from the race course change a wingsail and return to race.
Posted today at 3:48 am America's Cup - Iain Murray postpones AC Racing in Bermuda
Racing has been postponed in Bermuda today with Iain Murray recording gusts outside 24 knot wind limit for the AC50's. Racing has been postponed in Bermuda today with Iain Murray, Regatta Director recording gusts outside the 24 knot wind limit for the AC50's.
Posted today at 1:14 am America's Cup - Norauto confirms its commitment to Franck Cammas
Major sponsor of eliminated French America's Cup team, Groupama Team France have confirmed their commitment Major sponsor of eliminated French America's Cup team, Groupama Team France have confirmed their commitment to campaign in the 36th America's Cup. At his final media conference, after being the first team to exit the 35th America's Cup Franck Cammas hinted at a return provided there was no change in boat from the AC50.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand ready to race + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have assembled one racing wing sail and are repairing the second one Emirates Team New Zealand have assembled one racing wing sail and are repairing the second one damaged on Tuesday afternoon in race 4 of the Semi-Finals in the 2017 America's Cup. Repairs are also being undertaken to the platform after the damage sustained during the pitchpole at the start of Race 4
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Semi-Finals racing postponed due to strong winds
Four Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals races have had to be postponed until Thursday 8th June America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), the independent organisation responsible for the rules and regulations of America’s Cup racing, confirmed today that the four Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals races scheduled for Wednesday 7th June have had to be postponed until Thursday 8th June.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Race Director hits back on Semi Final racing questions
Iain Murray came out firing live bullets over claims that racing should not have been staged Iain Murray, Race Director for the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta, came out firing live bullets over claims that racing should not have been staged in yesterday's Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final. Second question in the session came from RNZ's Todd Niall asking in hindsight whether it was safe to race the AC50's in yesterday's winds of just under the limit?
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ pitchpole in Semi-Final + Video
A nosedive in Race 4 of the semi-finals in Bermuda has put Emirates Team NZ’s challenge for the America’s Cup under huge A catastrophic capsize in race four of the semi-finals in Bermuda has put Emirates Team New Zealand’s challenge for the 35th America’s Cup under huge pressure. Chasing the British at the start of the race against Britain’s Ben Ainslie Racing, the Kiwi boat pitch-poled violently with the bows digging into the water followed by the wing-sail.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Image gallery - Pitchpole and righting sequence
Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the water and ashore when the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 pitchpoled Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the water and ashore when the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 pitchpoled just after starting in Race 4 of the second day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Semi-Finals. Here's some images from on the water and ashore as the catamaran was righted and recovered.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race Day 3 action-shots
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from LV America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - Day 11 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested. Big day on Great Sound. Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested. The pre start jostling was rather tame today and in three out of the four starts, one of the teams was late to the line. It seems that teams had come to the conclusion that they weren’t going to win the race at the start but they could easily loose it.
Posted on 7 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy