America's Cup - Endeavour above and below decks on 34 Cup Challenger

J Class Endeavour, Hanuman and Velsheda - 2012 St Barth's Bucket Regatta Yochi Yabe J Class Endeavour, Hanuman and Velsheda - 2012 St Barth's Bucket Regatta Yochi Yabe http://www.jclassyachts.com/

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151588

by Video: Yachting World| Text: Sail-World today at 12:32 amHave a look above and below decks on one of the most famous J Class built.Several J Class will be racing in the superyacht events between the first and second weekend's racing in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.