America's Cup - Endeavour above and below decks on 34 Cup Challenger
by Video: Yachting World| Text: Sail-World today at 12:32 am
Yachting World's Toby Hodges takes us for a ride on the J Class yacht, and 1934 America's Cup Challenger Endeavour designed by Charles Nicholson and Owned/skippered by T.O.M Sopwith.
J Class Endeavour, Hanuman and Velsheda - 2012 St Barth's Bucket Regatta Yochi Yabe http://www.jclassyachts.com/
Have a look above and below decks on one of the most famous J Class built.
Several J Class will be racing in the superyacht events between the first and second weekend's racing in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
