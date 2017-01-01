America's Cup - Emirates smash defenders with speed - Now 3-0
by Nic Douglass on 19 Jun
The Challengers have now won four races in a row, and again the defenders find themselves on the back foot in the early days of this regatta.
Emirates Team New Zealand - America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
For me, this is where it gets interesting; Oracle Team USA have had to admit they are not fast, and they will be working 24/7 over the next few days to catch up. Emirates Team New Zealand on the other hand will be doing what they can to stay ahead...
So it all begins again on Saturday, except that ETNZ are three - zero (with the incredibly confusing -1 bonus from the Qualifiers for OTUSA in play).
Good luck to all over this week - it's going to be interesting to see how races 5 & 6 stack up.
With the Big Fella before racing today
With Iain Murray, Regatta Director before day two to review the, to quote myself, 'smashing' yesterday.
We also go over just what each of the teams can change on board, what they will be looking at in regards to setup and the immense amount of work that goes on that is difficult to know about at home, unless you may have been involved with a team before. Basically each race day starts in the early hours of the morning for each of these teams...
After racing with Pete Burling as he takes four from four wins
Today I didn't get a chance to chat to James Spithill, he was rushed off to an Oracle Team USA complete team meeting. I did get to talk to Pete, and we went over today's racing, what we can expect next weekend, and we also spoke about the now famous photobomb from yesterday as well! We have taken the liberty of updating the screenshot of Pete's photobomb to indicate the now four wins to ETNZ.
Sailor Girl Live at the America's Cup - today in Bermuda
The commentary from today's racing...
